The official site of the saga of Shaman King communicated that SHAMAN KING FLOWERSsequel to the manga by Hiroyuki Takeiwill see the debut of its animated transposition in the month of January 2024. A trailer was shown for the occasion and some early cast members were revealed, such as Yoko Hikasa in the role of Hana Asakura, Katsuyuki Konishi back like Amidamaru, Sumire Uesaka in the role of Alumi Niumbirch, Shun Horie in the role of Yohane Asakura, Michiko Kaiden will be Gakko IbukiWhile Rome Park it will be instead Tao Men.

Let’s see the trailer below.

SHAMAN KING FLOWERS – Debut Trailer

Source: KING AMUSEMENT CREATIVE Street Anime News Network