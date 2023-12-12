













That day it will be available on TV Tokyo at 00:00 JST, so technically its premiere is at dawn the next day.

It will also come to BS TV Tokyo but it is in doubt whether it can be seen on Netflix; So far this video on demand service has not confirmed it.

The manga of Shaman King Flowers It is a sequel to the original story created by Hiroyuki Takei, and this anime follows the same line as the reboot that came out in 2021.

Takeshi Furuta returns to the director's seat and the animation is once again done by Bridge. As for the scripts, they are again the work of Shoji Yonemura.

But in the character design Mayuko Yamamoto replaces Satohiko Sano. His drawing style is similar.

Regarding the musical themes of Shaman King Flowers the opening or opening is Turn the Worldwhich is sung by Nana Mizuki (who also voices Tamao Tamamura).

And the ending or closing one is Dear Panta Rheiplayed by Sumire Uesaka (who plays the role of Alumi Niumbirch).

The new trailer reveals more names of actors and actresses who participate in the cast and they are the following:

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Yohsuke Kamogawa

Nobuyuki Hiyama as Fra YVS

Saki Endō as Kanna Bismarch

Kei Shindou as Marion Phauna

Wakana Minami as Matilda Matisse

The artists mentioned above for Shaman King Flowers They are only a part of those that are confirmed so far. The rest of the cast is as follows:

Yōko Hikasa as Hana Asakura

Katsuyuki Konishi as Amidamaru

Sumire Uesaka as Alumi Niumbirch

Shun Horie as Yohane Asakura

Michiko Kaiden as Gakko Ibuki

Romi Park as Tao Men

Nana Mizuki as Tamao Tamamura

Takumu Miyazono as Ponchi

Noriaki Kanze as Konchi

Masahiko Tanaka as Ryūnosuke Umemiya

Wataru Takagi as Tokagerō

Yōko Hikasa as Hana Asakura and Yoh Asakura

Megumi Hayashibara as Anna Asakura

Minami Takayama as Hao

Ami Koshimizu as Luca Asakura

Kentaro Ito as Daikyo Oboro

Kenta Miyake as Ryūji Ichihara

Chihiro Ueda as Namaha

We will keep an eye on it in case Shaman King Flowers comes to Netflix or another video-on-demand service. It is something that must be revealed soon.

