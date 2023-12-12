That day it will be available on TV Tokyo at 00:00 JST, so technically its premiere is at dawn the next day.
It will also come to BS TV Tokyo but it is in doubt whether it can be seen on Netflix; So far this video on demand service has not confirmed it.
The manga of Shaman King Flowers It is a sequel to the original story created by Hiroyuki Takei, and this anime follows the same line as the reboot that came out in 2021.
Takeshi Furuta returns to the director's seat and the animation is once again done by Bridge. As for the scripts, they are again the work of Shoji Yonemura.
But in the character design Mayuko Yamamoto replaces Satohiko Sano. His drawing style is similar.
Regarding the musical themes of Shaman King Flowers the opening or opening is Turn the Worldwhich is sung by Nana Mizuki (who also voices Tamao Tamamura).
And the ending or closing one is Dear Panta Rheiplayed by Sumire Uesaka (who plays the role of Alumi Niumbirch).
The new trailer reveals more names of actors and actresses who participate in the cast and they are the following:
- Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Yohsuke Kamogawa
- Nobuyuki Hiyama as Fra YVS
- Saki Endō as Kanna Bismarch
- Kei Shindou as Marion Phauna
- Wakana Minami as Matilda Matisse
The artists mentioned above for Shaman King Flowers They are only a part of those that are confirmed so far. The rest of the cast is as follows:
- Yōko Hikasa as Hana Asakura
- Katsuyuki Konishi as Amidamaru
- Sumire Uesaka as Alumi Niumbirch
- Shun Horie as Yohane Asakura
- Michiko Kaiden as Gakko Ibuki
- Romi Park as Tao Men
- Nana Mizuki as Tamao Tamamura
- Takumu Miyazono as Ponchi
- Noriaki Kanze as Konchi
- Masahiko Tanaka as Ryūnosuke Umemiya
- Wataru Takagi as Tokagerō
- Yōko Hikasa as Hana Asakura and Yoh Asakura
- Megumi Hayashibara as Anna Asakura
- Minami Takayama as Hao
- Ami Koshimizu as Luca Asakura
- Kentaro Ito as Daikyo Oboro
- Kenta Miyake as Ryūji Ichihara
- Chihiro Ueda as Namaha
We will keep an eye on it in case Shaman King Flowers comes to Netflix or another video-on-demand service. It is something that must be revealed soon.
