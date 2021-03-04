Shaman king he gained a good fan base with his first anime, although on that occasion the story ended in a somewhat strange way that did not convince everyone.

Almost 20 years later we will have a reboot which promises to be much more faithful to the manga written by Hiroyuki takei, and its premiere is closer than you think.

Through a new video they confirmed the final date it will hit television, and also showed a fragment of the opening that will accompany this new adventure of Shaman king.

A few weeks ago they confirmed that this new series would arrive sometime in April 2021, and in a recent trailer they finally revealed the day.

Shaman king will have its epic return on April 1, and to get you excited for once, we leave you the video below.

The initial topic is titled ‘Soul Salvation’, and is played by the singer Megumi Hayashibara, who has participated in other major anime in the past such as Ranma 1/2, Pokémon and Evangelion, just to mention a few.

Along with this trailer, a new official poster was also revealed where many of the characters that we will see in the series appear.

What is Shaman King about?

If you did not have the opportunity to see the first anime, do not worry, here is the official synopsis so you can see what the story is about.

‘A battle is about to begin in Tokyo: the Battle of Shamans, a competition held every five hundred years where shamans (those who can command spirits) confront each other. Whoever is victorious in this tournament will be recognized as the “Shaman King” and will be able to contact and control the Great Spirit, allowing him to reshape the world at will through his immense power.

During a night walk, Manta Oyamada meets his partner, the carefree Yoh Asakura, who invites him to stargaze with other friends who, to Manta’s horror, turn out to be the ghosts of the local cemetery. However, it is also surprising that Manta is able to see them. ‘

Are you ready to relive this story?

