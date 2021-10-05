In the late nineties and early 2000s we saw the arrival of the manga and anime of Shaman king. In this creation of the mangaka, Hiroyuki takei, we follow the story of Yoh Asakura, a young shaman who, along with his friends, participated in a tournament to become the king of shamans.

Shaman king became very popular and still has a strong following. Specially in Latin America, thanks to the anime that was broadcast on the channel Fox Kids. No doubt many will remember the adventures of Yoh, Len Tao, Ryu and Blanket, so they will surely be happy to know that we will see them again soon.

Shaman King, 14 years later

According to a tweet from Manga México, the creator of Shaman king, Hiroyuki takei published a new special epilogue to his beloved work. This is called Day after maize and was published in the magazine Shonen Magazine Edge this October. In addition, it will be included in compilation volume # 35 of the manga.

This continuation of Shaman King takes place 14 years after the original story. On Youtube, the channel Northern Wind shared a video with some pages of this special epilogue. Here we leave them for you to feel some nostalgia.

From what we can see, we will meet again with several of the most beloved characters of Shaman king and we will know what they have done in these years. Yoh and Ana are the first to appear, but they will not be the only ones, since Opaque, Len Tao and Lyserg Diethel they also make an appearance on the pages. we hope that Horo Horo and Ryu don’t get lost in this continuation.

Day after Maize was published on September 17, although at the moment it is difficult to get it outside of Japan. While it reaches our lands, you may want to see its new anime, which is now available in Netflix Since August. Will you read this epilogue of Shaman king if they have the opportunity?

