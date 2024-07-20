SHAMAN Performs at US Embassy Due to YouTube Blocking

Singer SHAMAN (real name Yaroslav Dronov) organized a rally-concert near the US Embassy in Moscow on Friday, July 19. He called the event a response to the blocking of his and other Russian performers’ YouTube accounts.

The musician announced the event in the afternoon. He said that he wanted to draw attention to the problem of blocking users on the video hosting site.

As you know, America recently blocked my YouTube channel simply because I am Russian! And tonight I am ready to answer them SHAMAN singer

Hundreds of Russians came to support the singer

People began to gather near the embassy building at 20:00 Moscow time. Novinsky Boulevard was closed, police, traffic police and riot police were on duty at the site.

The Russian flag was projected onto the embassy building, and a poster was placed near the building congratulating American diplomats on “Day of Dependency.” It depicts a man in a military uniform, personifying NATO, lying on a hospital bed. He is hooked up to IVs with the flags of Vietnam, Iraq, North Korea, Libya, and Ukraine, which has a sign saying “Type: war.”

Musician arrived to the venue in a Pobeda car with a red inscription “Victory!” He performed the hits “I am Russian”, “Let’s get up” and “The most Russian hit”, and also presented a new song and video “Dusha naraspashku”.

SHAMAN announces new performance

As the singer explained, his performance was addressed, among other things, in defense of his colleagues who were blocked on YouTube.

Today I stand up for my colleagues, for my friends who were blocked unfairly. For my friend Grigory Leps, with whom we communicate very well. Basically, my heart aches, like that of any normal Russian person SHAMAN singer

The performer said that he will perform exclusively in Russia. He also announced his new program “Victory”, which he will perform on the National Flag Day on August 22 on Red Square.

On July 4, YouTube blocked the channels of singers SHAMAN, as well as Oleg Gazmanov, Yulia Chicherina, Polina Gagarina, Grigory Leps and actor Vyacheslav Manucharov. “My YouTube channel was blocked because I AM RUSSIAN,” Dronov commented on the video hosting site’s decision. On July 13, he promised YouTube “a response that the whole world will know about.”