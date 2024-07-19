Singer SHAMAN announces concert on Red Square on August 22

Singer SHAMAN (Yaroslav Dronov) said that he will perform exclusively in Russia. The performer also announced a concert that will take place on August 22 on Red Square, writes RIA News.

Earlier, the artist’s concert-rally was held at the US Embassy in the center of Moscow. Hundreds of Russians attended the event. The singer himself performed the hits “I am Russian”, “Vstanem” and “The Most Russian Hit”. The Russian flag was also projected onto the embassy building.

“Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin said that Russia’s borders do not exist. Therefore, my concerts will be exclusively in Russia,” SHAMAN noted.

On August 22, the performer promised to present his new program “Victory”. The artist added that the performance will take place on the Day of the State Flag.

Earlier, Yaroslav Dronov announced a rally at the US Embassy in Moscow. According to the artist, he wants to draw attention to the problem of blocking Russian authors on the YouTube video hosting site.