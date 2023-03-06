We are pleased with the news that the Syrian child, Sham, is moving forward towards recovery according to the protocol established by the doctors here in an Abu Dhabi hospital, where she is receiving treatment with her brother and a number of Syrian brothers who were injured as a result of the devastating earthquake that their country witnessed recently.

Sham is now recovering, and our hearts that beat for her are recovering with her after she burst into tears, pain and fear overwhelmed her, and terror seized her innocence, after 40 hours she spent under the rubble after the collapse of her house and its roof falling on her legs.

We all witnessed how the heart of the Emirates beat for Sham, and how the hands of goodness began to carry out their duty towards it in a reflection of the values ​​and culture of our country, and in a lively human approach that clearly indicates our effective charitable approach that is able to overcome the obstacles of time and space, which made our country a focal point in relief efforts and charitable work in anywhere and towards anyone.

“Sham” is a new eyewitness to the humane approach that was written by the late Sheikh Zayed, God willing, and his values ​​that form the features of our national character that we will continue to preserve and take into consideration, so that it is always manifested spontaneously in hospitality and relief for the afflicted.

Soon, God willing, Sham will recover completely, and she will tell the children of her generation about everything she witnessed in the country of Zayed the Good. And their humanitarian commitment to the afflicted and the victims, whoever they are, wherever they are, and free of charge.

We are proud of the role and status of our country as a humanitarian and civilized capital, a center of giving, and an example of positive action that brings good to the world.