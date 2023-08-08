Hydrologist Danilov-Danilyan predicted the shallowing of the Don due to global warming

One of the largest rivers in Russia, the Don, will become shallower in the future due to climate change. The onset of this event was predicted by a hydrologist, scientific director of the Institute of Water Problems of the Russian Academy of Sciences Viktor Danilov-Danilyan, his words are reported by “Parliamentary newspaper”.

According to the scientist, the decline in the water content of the Don has been observed for at least the past 30 years. “The entire Don basin is located in the zone of dry steppes, steppes and forest-steppes, it does not have forest, taiga areas, in contrast, for example, to the Volga, in which a significant part of the basin is located in the forest zone. The decrease in precipitation caused by climate change occurs precisely in the steppe zone and in the zone of dry steppes, in the forest-steppe to a lesser extent, but it also occurs there. And rainfall is growing just in the forest zone, ”Danilov-Danilyan explained.

The hydrologist added that it is impossible to stop the shallowing of the Don due to the fact that this process is caused mainly by natural causes. However, efforts can be directed towards mitigating the process, adapting to it, as well as rationalizing water use in the basin of this river and its tributaries. “To help the courts, the Bagaevsky hydroelectric complex is being built there, but this project is controversial. It has its drawbacks, but for navigation on the Lower Don, this, of course, is a solution to the problem, ”said the scientist.

Related materials:

In addition to the Don, navigation may be hindered by the shallowing of another large river, the Urals. Danilov-Danilyan noted that, despite the fact that a significant part of its basin is in the forest zone, it is “poorly balanced” and rather shallow in relation to its large length. On the contrary, the water content of such rivers as the Amur, Northern Dvina, Pechora, Ob, Yenisei, Lena, Kolyma, Yana, Indigirka will increase.

In August, it became known that the number of showers in Moscow will increase due to global warming.