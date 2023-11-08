A magnitude 7 earthquake shook the waters of the Banda Sea, in the southeastern region of Indonesia, this Wednesday, without the authorities having reported any damage or activating the emergency alert. tsunami.

He geological service of United States (USGS), which records global seismic activity, indicated that the earthquake occurred at 1:53 p.m. local time (04:53 GMT) and located the hypocenter 10 kilometers deep in the waters south of the Moluccas archipelago.

The towns closest to the earthquake are Ambon, located 338 kilometers north of the epicenter, and Lospalos, in Timor Leste, which is about 342 kilometers to the south.

Indonesia sits on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, an area of ​​great seismic and volcanic activity in which about 7,000 earthquakes are recorded every year, most of them moderate.

EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO