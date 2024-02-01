JP Gamesthe studio founded by Hajime Tabatahe announced SHALLAHa new RPG developed in collaboration with Quantum Solutions. At the moment there is very little information released for the title, which will be inspired by the stories of The Arabian Nights.

JP Games will handle planning and development, using its “Pegasus World Kit”, while Quantum Solutions will have the rights to the intellectual property and will provide support to the company. Tabata-san teased that he will personally take care of all aspects of the project.

Mark Pinkfounder of Quantum Solutions, said the company will leverage its quantum computing and AI techniques to provide players with a more challenging experience.

So we just have to wait to find out more.

Source: JP Games Street Gematsu