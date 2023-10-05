When deciding to have the first romantic date, lovers look for the ideal place to spend time together and get to know each other, which is why some allow themselves to be guided by quieter places, but, perhaps Is there an ideal place to have a date if you are chavorruco?

A happy couple was very excited when visiting a branch of the renowned Mexican supermarket, Bodega Aurrera, Is this what the new Chavorrucos quotes are like?

Through the TikTok social network, the ‘@solssantoss’ account went viral after spreading a video in which he showed he had an appointment at a branch of the company founded by Jerónimo Arango. Were they going for offers?

It should be noted that the company that maintains ‘Mamá Lucha’ as an iconic character, stands out for its low prices on its wide variety of products, as well as, as highlighted by place settlements which no one can miss.

However, the convenience store in Mexico created in 1970, a current subsidiary of Walmart, this time stood out as the place where a couple had a romantic date.

Is Bodega Aurrera the ideal place for a romantic date?

Aurrera Winery by having as its slogan “the champion of low prices”, It stands out because its customers purchase household items, linen, electronics and even financial services, which is why it is one of the favorite supermarkets of many.

In this context, a couple went viral after announcing that they had a fun date at a Bodega Aurrera branch, since when walking through the aisles, they did a creative dynamic in which, when choosing products, they played rock, paper, scissors, The winner chose from a sneaker, food, drink and even a dessert.

Given the couple’s funny scene, Internet users immediately began to tag their partners and friends to do it, since it is an innovative dynamic that caused them a lot of fun.

