“My daughter and I have lived for almost four days the nightmare of an arrest and the violence of deportation in a country whose dictatorial brutality has just been remembered by the whole world”: to say it is Alma Shalabayeva, wife of the Kazakh dissident Muktar Ablyazov , on the eve of the appeal process that will begin tomorrow before the Court of Appeal of Perugia. “At the time of my abduction in May 2013, my husband was a political refugee in England. This is indisputable »he adds speaking to Ansa. “It is not my husband who is at the center of this process, but my daughter and I,” she stresses.

Tomorrow the trial for the expulsion of Alma Shalabayeva and her daughter returns to the courtroom before the judges of the Court of Appeal of Perugia. After the first instance judgment which imposed sentences of up to five years, the two super-police officers will also appear on the dock, the former head of the Rome Mobile Squad and former Palermo Police Commissioner Renato Cortese (the man who captured the boss of the mafia Bernardo Provenzano) and the former head of the immigration office and former head of Polfer Maurizio Improta: on 14 October 2020, the day of the Cortese sentence, Improta, and the two policemen Francesco Stampacchia, Luca Armeni had been sentenced to a sentence five years of imprisonment and the perpetual interdiction of public offices, the justice of the peace Stefania Lavore at two years and six months and the other policemen, Stefano Leoni at three years and six months of imprisonment while Vincenzo Tramma at four years. Convictions that, with the exception of the justice of the peace, had seen the recognition of the crime of kidnapping as well as for the forgeries, which reached the limitation period. Penalties doubled compared to the requests that had arrived from the prosecutor. A “state kidnapping” as reported by the third college chaired by Giuseppe Narducci in the reasons for the first degree sentence. “The expulsion and detention of Alma Shalabayeva represent a unicum in Italian judicial history – wrote the judge motivating the convictions – in which the college does not find elements of ordinariness or bureaucratic approach, but, on the contrary, identifies clear signs of exceptionality and of extraordinary persecutory persistence. Ultimately, according to an appropriate definition of commentary on this story, a “state kidnapping” took place ». A reconstruction challenged by the defense of the accused who now aim to overturn the first degree verdict. It will start again from the request to reopen the investigation with the admission, among others, of the testimonies of the former Rome prosecutor Giuseppe Pignatone and of the prosecutor Eugenio Albamonte, owners of the Roman investigation.

Meanwhile, twenty-four hours after the start of the appeal process, new clarifications from the Interior Ministry arrived on the case of the expulsion which took place in 2013. written by the deputy of the Democratic Party Carmelo Miceli on the story of the wife of the Kazakh dissident Muktar Ablyazov, puts on paper, how essentially the rules have been respected. “From the documents held by the Rome Police Headquarters, during the completion of the procedure aimed at issuing the expulsion decree adopted by the prefecture of Rome”, Alma Shalabayeva “did not report information or produce documents that would allow a different definition of the relative administrative position on the territory of the State, nor has he, much less, made a request for international protection ”, reads the written reply signed by Undersecretary Nicola Molteni. Arguments that the defendants’ defenses have always supported. “The lady was a clandestine woman and was in Italy with false documents,” said the lawyers Franco Coppi and Ester Molinaro, Renato Cortese’s defenders, after filing the reasons for the first degree sentence. And now the defendants’ defenses want to ask to file the very pages with which Molteni replied to the question to be filed. A process that, in the event of a positive outcome for the defendants, could rehabilitate their careers.