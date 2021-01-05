Fortuna Dusseldorf 60 strong minutes are enough against combative ones Paderborn. At first it looked like a clear matter, but the connection hit gives SC Paderborn hope again. With the last of their strength, the 95s tremble on three points. With the victory, Düsseldorf can defend its fifth place. Paderborn slips to 13th place in the table.
Goals: 1-0 Peterson (22nd), 2-0 Karaman (55th), 2: 1 Führich (80th)
Strong start from Düsseldorf – Paderborn sleepy
The initial phase clearly belongs to the home team. Peterson tries in the third minute. The Fortunen striker dribbles into the box and then tries to slip the ball into the far corner. But he does not hit the ball properly and the ball lands directly in Zingerle’s arms. It’s an approximation. Shortly afterwards, Düsseldorf celebrates for the first time (7th). Peterson starts again and Karaman is doing great. The direct acceptance from full barrel lands in the gate. But the referee team quickly indicates offside. Nevertheless, it is already a demonstration of what Uwe Rösler’s team is capable of.
Riding on the wave of the first few minutes, Fortuna tries again and again. And sometimes luck helps. Hühnemeier fails the return pass attempt (13th) in his own penalty area. Rouwen Hennings is wide awake and grabs the ball. He runs quite freely towards Zingerle’s goal and closes from close range. But this time the goalkeeper of SC Paderborn remains the winner with a great reflex. After that, Paderborn seems to have adjusted to the Düsseldorf game. The East Westphalia are not really more offensive. That will eventually take its toll. Paderborn loses the ball in the build-up. Karaman is the first to go and can march down the right side. Peterson can head his precise flank from seven meters without problems (22nd). No chance of defense for Zingerle and the deserved leadership.
Düsseldorf leaves opportunity behind
Paderborn is initially shocked and so the picture is the same. Düsseldorf plays the game and the guests watch. Consequently, the hosts also have better options. The best way to raise is Düsseldorf in the 31st minute of the game. Kranjic can cross from the left without any pressure, no Paderborn is with him and bothers him. The cross lands at Appelkamp. Zingerle once again defused his conclusion from six meters. So far the best Paderborn.
The failure to exploit opportunities would have been punished by a hair. On one of their rare offensive excursions, the SC takes out a corner. Hühnemeier puts the high ball from the right just past the second post (33rd). That could have been the compensation. Lucky for the 95s in this situation. The action seems to strengthen Paderborn. Steffen Baumgart’s team tries again and again to play forward. However, either the last pass is too long or someone from Düsseldorf stands in the way.
With the last action before half-time, Düsseldorf missed again to expand the lead. The strong Karaman plays a great pass into Edgar Prib’s barrel. This runs through to the right corner of the five-meter room and closes. But again Zingerle stands in the way. SC Paderborn can definitely thank its goalkeeper that the game was not already decided at the break.
Paderborn comes better from the break – but Düsseldorf scores the goal
After the break, it takes a while before an opportunity arises for either team. The game is now conducted more openly. Often both teams go into the last third, only the conclusion is missing. But the first also sits directly. Zimmermann plays a one-two with Pledl after a throw-in. No one from Paderborn is really with him, which is why he can run along the baseline and unrestrictedly lay on the second post with a lob. There Karaman stands completely alone and only needs to hold down his foot (55th). Deserved goal for Düsseldorf and Karamann, who is involved in all good offensive actions of his team.
Now the game seems decided. Düsseldorf controls and Paderborn has to realign itself first. And it works. Owusu, who had previously been substituted on, had the chance to hit the next goal with his first touch of the ball (61.) He was completely free to head in the six-yard area. But similar to earlier in the game, this ball goes next to the goal. Paderborn woke up. The team does more and puts Düsseldorf under pressure. The reds now come forward less often. Zingerle can certainly defuse a relief shot by Pledl (61st).
After 73 minutes, Paderborn is decisive for the game. Srbeny tries from a distance. But his conclusion goes too centrally on the gate. Kastenmeier steers him over the bar. It seems that this duel has shifted in favor of the guests. But Fortuna Düsseldorf is still in charge. A goal would make it exciting again. And Paderborn does that in the 80th minute of the game. Kastenmeier cannot properly fend off a cross from the right half-field, the ball rolls over his fist and the ball lands at Führich. After a brief assumption, the Paderborn player closes from the left to his sixth goal of the season in the right corner. The connection you deserve. Paderborn is the more active team in the second half.
Intense final phase – Paderborn is pushing for an equalizer
The end of the game is marked by combative Düsseldorfers. Paderborn tries everything and tries especially with long balls. Fortuna is only in the back and tries to defend with all means. The game only goes one way. The last chance belongs to SC Paderborn. Führich puts a free kick from 28 meters too centrally on Kastenmeier’s goal. The East Westphalia gave everything again, but in the end the three points remain in Düsseldorf.
The victory for Düsseldorf results from a superior 60 minutes. Karaman especially delivers a strong performance. Then the momentum changes in favor of the guests from Paderborn. The SC invested a lot and scored the next goal. After all, it shouldn’t be enough to compensate. Because of the first half, the win is okay. Nevertheless, Düsseldorf has to be chalked up for having made it tighter than necessary. Paderborn wakes up too late and has to start the journey home as a loser.
