Well played, unfortunately just offside. But the first few minutes look promising. There’s a train in there. # F95 # F95SCP – Grissom シ (@FortunaGrissom) January 4, 2021

Not the first time that Paderborn can’t get away from the wing against Düsseldorf’s pressing. Deserved leadership for Düsseldorf. # F95SCP – Laurin (@ LokLaurin2003) January 4, 2021

The failure to exploit opportunities would have been punished by a hair. On one of their rare offensive excursions, the SC takes out a corner. Hühnemeier puts the high ball from the right just past the second post (33rd). That could have been the compensation. Lucky for the 95s in this situation. The action seems to strengthen Paderborn. Steffen Baumgart’s team tries again and again to play forward. However, either the last pass is too long or someone from Düsseldorf stands in the way.

Düsseldorf under Rösler: Intensity compared to the ball, smooth transition from well-organized midfield to powerful attacking pressing, danger above all from fast counterattacks, occasionally playful. Logical that Paderborn, the risk in the construction is u. moves up, lies well.# F95SCP – Laurin (@ LokLaurin2003) January 4, 2021