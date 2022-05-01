Shakur Stevenson is already a boxing star today. After beating Herring in October, he ratified it this Saturday in Las Vegas by giving a boxing recital against Óscar Valdez, whom he defeated by unanimous decision (117-110, 118-109 and 118-109). The one in Newark thus manages to unify the WBC and WBO Super Featherweight World Championships. At 24 years old, the silver medalist at the Rio Games, has shown his great adaptation to boxing for rent and makes it clear that he is one of the names that will mark the future of the noble art.

As for the lawsuit, there was only one side. Stevenson’s superiority was very clear. The script, the expected. Valdez looked to go forward and the American met him with his jab using much better speed and accuracy. In the first four rounds, Shakur did not want to risk and was playing practically just enough, but it served him. From the fifth he also started hitting down. In the sixth, he sent Valdez to the ropes with a big hook. That help allowed the Mexican not to fall … but he ended up doing it by bouncing off the rope and receiving another blow. Eddy Reynoso’s pupil could be remade.

Stevenson looked for the KO in the seventh, and also in the eleventh, picking up the pace and landing heavy hands. The fight was his and he wanted a new finish. He did not need it, because the superiority was clear and manifest. Valdez may have won a round or two from him, no more. Shakur showed his great quality, precision and speed. The Mexican warrior took courage and tried, but in Las Vegas there was a clear king: Shakur Stevenson.