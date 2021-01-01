Congress veteran and in-charge of the party in Bihar, Shaktisinh Gohil has tweeted. He has made a special appeal to the party leadership in this. Gohil has written that for personal reasons I have requested the Congress high command to give me light responsibility. Also, I should be freed from the charge of Bihar. The way he has requested the Congress high command, it is clear that he now wants to relinquish the responsibility of in-charge of Bihar.Shakti Singh Gohil is a senior leader of the Congress Party, he is also the Rajya Sabha MP of the party from Gujarat. He was put in charge of Bihar by the party high command in 2018. However, now he himself has requested the Congress high command to remove him from this post. After all, what is the reason for this, the Congress MP has not made it clear. However, he tweeted that due to personal reasons, I requested our party high command to give me light work for the next few months. Also, I should be relieved of the charge of Bihar as soon as possible.

The question arose… why does Gohil want to leave the post in charge

The performance of the Congress party in the Bihar assembly elections held a few months ago was very poor. Since then, there was a continuous discussion in the party about the internal defeat and action on those responsible for it. However, no action has been taken by the party leadership so far. Meanwhile, now in-charge of Bihar Congress, Shakti Singh Gohil has expressed his desire to leave his post in front of the party leadership.

Bihar Congress in-charge can be entrusted to this veteran

In the midst of this political update, there is also speculation that the party can now hand over this responsibility to Randeep Singh Surjewala in place of Shakti Singh Gohil. However, nothing has been said in this regard from the party right now. At present, everyone is waiting for the decision of the Congress leadership.