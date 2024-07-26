The 2024 Youth Awards were held on Thursday afternoon at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, USA and among the winners are Karok G and Shakira; Los Tigres del Norte were honored during the ceremony in one of the most memorable moments of the night, they mentioned on social media.
Singer and influencer Lele Pons received the Agent of Change award and said: “Enough of seeking your happiness in the acceptance of others”; tribute was also paid to Fania to celebrate its 60th anniversary, revisiting its salsa classics through a medley of Oscar D’León, Anitta, Ivy Queen, La India and Luis Figueroa.
List of winners of Premios Juventud 2024:
Youth Awards Male Artist
Bad Bunny
Carin Leon – WINNER
Maluma
Featherweight
Sebastian Yatra
Artist of the Female Youth Awards
Anitta
Becky G
Karol G – WINNER
Maria Becerra
Shakira
Favorite Group or Duo of the Year
Regida Force – WINNERS
Ha*Ash
The blue Angels
Mau and Ricky
Reik
The New Female Generation
Ela Taubert – WINNER
J Noa
Joaquina
Rainao
Zhamira Zambrano
The New Male Generation
Christian Alicea
Dei V
Izaak
Jere Klein
The Esquivels
Luar La L – WINNER
Luck Ra
Milo J
Omar Courtz
Venesti
The New Mexican Regional Generation
Chinese Pacas
Delilah
Gabito Ballesteros
Jasiel Nunez
Michelle Maciel
Nathan Galante
Oscar Maydon
Xavi – WINNER
The Best Beatmakers
Big One
Bizarrap – WINNER
Chris Jedi
Edgar Barrera
Gaby Music
MAG
Ovy on the Drums
Sky Breaking
Tainy
Zecca
The perfect mix
“ALV” — Archangel and Frontera Group
“Bellakeo” – Featherweight and Anitta – WINNERS
“Drinking Stuff” — Prince Royce with Gabito Ballesteros
“From Monday to Monday” — Manuel Turizo and Grupo Frontera
“The Boss” — Shakira and Fuerza Regida
“In this mouth” — Kany García and Young Miko
“Women” — Carlos Vives and Juanes
“You don’t owe me, nor do I owe you” — Carín León and Camilo
“On the contrary” — Becky G, Angela Aguilar and Leonardo Aguilar
“According to Who” – Maluma and Carín León
OMG collaboration
“Celular” — Nicky Jam, Maluma and The Chainsmokers
“With You” — Karol G and Tiësto
“Teeth” — J Balvin, Usher and DJ Khaled
“This Life” – Marshmello and Farruko – WINNERS
“Freak 54 (Freak Out)” — Pitbull and Nile Rodgers
“K-Pop” — Travis Scott, Bad Bunny & The Weeknd
“Muñekita — Kali Uchis, El Alfa and JT
“Pretty Girl” — Feid and Sean Paul
“Marksmanship” — Shakira and Cardi B
“Vocation” — Ozuna and David Guetta
Girl Power
“In this mouth” — Kany García and Young Miko
“La_Original.mp3” — Emilia and TINI
“Bitten Lips” — Kali Uchis and Karol G – WINNERS
“Nobody from you” — Ana Bárbara and Majo Aguilar
“Marksmanship” – Shakira and Cardi B
My Favorite Dance Track
“Celular” — Nicky Jam, Maluma and The Chainsmokers
“Contigo” — Karol G and Tiësto – WINNERS
“Teeth” — J Balvin, Usher and DJ Khaled
“This Life” – Marshmello and Farruko
“La_Original.mp3” — Emilia and TINI
“The Babys” — Aitana
“Rauw Alejandro: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 56” — Bizarrap and Rauw Alejandro
“Vocation” — Ozuna and David Guetta
Best Urban Track
“Funk Rave” — Anitta
“LALA” — Myke Towers
“Monaco” — Bad Bunny
“Pretty Girl” — Feid and Sean Paul
“Qlona” — Karol G and Peso Pluma – WINNERS
“A cigarette” — Chencho Corleone
Best Urban Mix
“Bubalu” — Feid and Rema
“Drunk and Crazy” — Yandel and Myke Towers
“Burning” — Ryan Castro, Featherweight and SOG – WINNERS
“We can repeat it” — Don Omar and Chencho Corleone
“Tucu” — Ozuna and Amarion
Best Urban Album
Att. — Young Miko
Cosmo — Ozuna
Forever King — Don Omar
LVEU: Live Yours…Not Mine — Myke Towers
Tomorrow Will Be Beautiful (Bichota Season) — Karol G – WINNER
Mor, Don’t Be Afraid of the Darkness — Feid
Nobody Knows What Will Happen Tomorrow — Bad Bunny
Sol Maria — Eladio Carrion
Best Pop/Urban Song
“Bonita” — Daddy Yankee – WINNER
“Crazy Coco” — Maluma
“Empty Heart” — Maria Becerra
“Don’t fall in love with him” — Danny Ocean
“Pass_a_n_d_i_n_g” — Farruko
“A night without thinking” — Sebastián Yatra
Best Pop/Urban Collaboration
“Arranca” — Becky G with Omega
“Baby Hello” — Rauw Alejandro and Bizarrap – WINNERS
“Empty Cup” — Shakira and Manuel Turizo
“This Life” — Marshmello and Farruko
“Cold Hands” — Mau and Ricky, Reik and Beéle
“Vagabond” — Sebastian Yatra, Manuel Turizo and Beéle
Best Pop/Urban Album
.MP3 — Emilia
Let’s Dance Again — Chayanne
Don Juan — Maluma
Women Don’t Cry Anymore — Shakira – WINNER
Being honest — Carlos Rivera
Tropical Hit
“Bachata Dancing” — Chayanne – WINNER
“Bandit” — Luis Figueroa
“Mambo 23” — Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
“Me EnRD” — Prince Royce
“Punta Cana” — Marc Anthony
Tropical Mix
“The Yacht (Salsa Version)” — Lenny Tavárez and Sergio George
“Women” — Carlos Vives and Juanes
“It’s not normal” — Maffio, Nacho and Venesti
“Plis” — Camilo and Evaluna Montaner – WINNERS
“If you love me” — Fonseca and Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
Best Tropical Album
Classics of the Province 30 Years (Remastered & Expanded) — Carlos Vives
Missed Call — Prince Royce – WINNER
Radio Güira — Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
I’m Going to You — Luis Figueroa
Me — Christian Alicea
Best Regional Mexican Song
“As you wish, I want it” — Edén Muñoz
“God bless our love” — El Recodo Band from Cruz Lizárraga
“Indispensable” — Carin León
“The Devil” — Xavi – WINNER
“It’s not that I want to leave” — Alejandro Fernández
“It’s not fair” — Edwin Luna and La Trakalosa De Monterrey
“Obsession” — Untouchable
“I want to see you” — Northern Machinery
“A painful cumbion” — Christian Nodal
“I just came to see her” — Calibre 50
Best Mexican Regional Collaboration
“Alch si” — Carin León and Frontera Group
“CCC” — Michelle Maciel and Eden Muñoz
“The sad cumbia” — The Blue Angels and Alejandro Fernandez
“Lady Gaga” — Featherweight, Gabito Ballesteros and Junior H – WINNERS
“Patron Saint” — MS Band of Sergio Lizárraga and Fuerza Regida
Best Mexican Regional Fusion
“From Monday to Monday” — Manuel Turizo and Grupo Frontera
“The love of my life” — Los Ángeles Azules and Maria BecerraA
“Featherweight: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 55” — Bizarrap and Featherweight
“On the contrary” — Becky G, Angela and Leonardo Aguilar
“According to Whom” — Maluma, Carín León – WINNERS
Best Regional Mexican Album
Milk Fang — Carín León
Like in the old days — Edén Muñoz
The Beginning — Frontera Group
Corners — Becky G
Exotic (Deluxe) — The Northern Machinery
Outlaw EP2 — Christian Nodal
Genesis — Featherweight – WINNER
Modus Operandi — Untouchable
Pa Las Baby’s and Belikeada — Regida Force
Time to Time — Caliber 50
Creator Of The Year
Basi Cedran
Dani Valle
Tammy Parra
Wendy Guevara – WINNER
Yeri Mua
Creator Who Inspires Me
Carlos Eduardo Espina – WINNER
Daniel Habif
Nilda Chiaraviglio
Sofia Bella
Vanessa Amaro
Creator with a Cause
Alexis Omman
Jake Eyebrow
Juan Gonzalez – WINNER
Juixxe
Manuel Nunez
Best LOL
Andres Johnson
Jezzini
Karla De La Torre – WINNER
The Jose
Mr. Chuy
My favorite actor
Daniel Elbittar — Love Has No Recipe – WINNER
Emmanuel Palomares — Forgive Our Sins
Gabriel Soto — Overcoming Guilt
Marcus Ornellas — Eternally Loving Each Other
Matias Novoa — Corporal
My Favorite Actress
Barbara de Regil — Cape – WINNER
Carolina Miranda — Land of Hope
Claudia Martin — Love Has No Recipe
Coco Máxima — Love Has No Recipe
Livia Brito — Mines of Passion
I love
Angelique Boyer and Daniel Elbittar — The Invincible Love – WINNERS
Carolina Miranda and Andrés Palacios — Land of Hope
Claudia Martin and Daniel Elbittar — Love Has No Recipe
Livia Brito and Osvaldo de Leon — Mines of Passion
Marcus Ornellas and Alejandra Robles Gil — Forever Loving Each Other
