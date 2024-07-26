The 2024 Youth Awards were held on Thursday afternoon at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, USA and among the winners are Karok G and Shakira; Los Tigres del Norte were honored during the ceremony in one of the most memorable moments of the night, they mentioned on social media.

Singer and influencer Lele Pons received the Agent of Change award and said: “Enough of seeking your happiness in the acceptance of others”; tribute was also paid to Fania to celebrate its 60th anniversary, revisiting its salsa classics through a medley of Oscar D’León, Anitta, Ivy Queen, La India and Luis Figueroa.

List of winners of Premios Juventud 2024:

Youth Awards Male Artist

Bad Bunny

Carin Leon – WINNER

Maluma

Featherweight

Sebastian Yatra

The Tigers of the North. Photo by Univision

Artist of the Female Youth Awards

Anitta

Becky G

Karol G – WINNER

Maria Becerra

Shakira

Favorite Group or Duo of the Year

Regida Force – WINNERS

Ha*Ash

The blue Angels

Mau and Ricky

Reik

The New Female Generation

Ela Taubert – WINNER

J Noa

Joaquina

Rainao

Zhamira Zambrano

The New Male Generation

Christian Alicea

Dei V

Izaak

Jere Klein

The Esquivels

Luar La L – WINNER

Luck Ra

Milo J

Omar Courtz

Venesti

The New Mexican Regional Generation

Chinese Pacas

Delilah

Gabito Ballesteros

Jasiel Nunez

Michelle Maciel

Nathan Galante

Oscar Maydon

Xavi – WINNER

The Best Beatmakers

Big One

Bizarrap – WINNER

Chris Jedi

Edgar Barrera

Gaby Music

MAG

Ovy on the Drums

Sky Breaking

Tainy

Zecca

The perfect mix

“ALV” — Archangel and Frontera Group

“Bellakeo” – Featherweight and Anitta – WINNERS

“Drinking Stuff” — Prince Royce with Gabito Ballesteros

“From Monday to Monday” — Manuel Turizo and Grupo Frontera

“The Boss” — Shakira and Fuerza Regida

“In this mouth” — Kany García and Young Miko

“Women” — Carlos Vives and Juanes

“You don’t owe me, nor do I owe you” — Carín León and Camilo

“On the contrary” — Becky G, Angela Aguilar and Leonardo Aguilar

“According to Who” – Maluma and Carín León

OMG collaboration

“Celular” — Nicky Jam, Maluma and The Chainsmokers

“With You” — Karol G and Tiësto

“Teeth” — J Balvin, Usher and DJ Khaled

“This Life” – Marshmello and Farruko – WINNERS

“Freak 54 (Freak Out)” — Pitbull and Nile Rodgers

“K-Pop” — Travis Scott, Bad Bunny & The Weeknd

“Muñekita — Kali Uchis, El Alfa and JT

“Pretty Girl” — Feid and Sean Paul

“Marksmanship” — Shakira and Cardi B

“Vocation” — Ozuna and David Guetta

Girl Power

“In this mouth” — Kany García and Young Miko

“La_Original.mp3” — Emilia and TINI

“Bitten Lips” — Kali Uchis and Karol G – WINNERS

“Nobody from you” — Ana Bárbara and Majo Aguilar

“Marksmanship” – Shakira and Cardi B

My Favorite Dance Track

“Celular” — Nicky Jam, Maluma and The Chainsmokers

“Contigo” — Karol G and Tiësto – WINNERS

“Teeth” — J Balvin, Usher and DJ Khaled

“This Life” – Marshmello and Farruko

“La_Original.mp3” — Emilia and TINI

“The Babys” — Aitana

“Rauw Alejandro: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 56” — Bizarrap and Rauw Alejandro

“Vocation” — Ozuna and David Guetta

Best Urban Track

“Funk Rave” — Anitta

“LALA” — Myke Towers

“Monaco” — Bad Bunny

“Pretty Girl” — Feid and Sean Paul

“Qlona” — Karol G and Peso Pluma – WINNERS

“A cigarette” — Chencho Corleone

Best Urban Mix

“Bubalu” — Feid and Rema

“Drunk and Crazy” — Yandel and Myke Towers

“Burning” — Ryan Castro, Featherweight and SOG – WINNERS

“We can repeat it” — Don Omar and Chencho Corleone

“Tucu” — Ozuna and Amarion

Singer Anitta wins the Agent of Change award and the Perfect Mix award alongside Mexican singer Peso Pluma. Photo by Univision

Best Urban Album

Att. — Young Miko

Cosmo — Ozuna

Forever King — Don Omar

LVEU: Live Yours…Not Mine — Myke Towers

Tomorrow Will Be Beautiful (Bichota Season) — Karol G – WINNER

Mor, Don’t Be Afraid of the Darkness — Feid

Nobody Knows What Will Happen Tomorrow — Bad Bunny

Sol Maria — Eladio Carrion

Best Pop/Urban Song

“Bonita” — Daddy Yankee – WINNER

“Crazy Coco” — Maluma

“Empty Heart” — Maria Becerra

“Don’t fall in love with him” — Danny Ocean

“Pass_a_n_d_i_n_g” — Farruko

“A night without thinking” — Sebastián Yatra

Best Pop/Urban Collaboration

“Arranca” — Becky G with Omega

“Baby Hello” — Rauw Alejandro and Bizarrap – WINNERS

“Empty Cup” — Shakira and Manuel Turizo

“This Life” — Marshmello and Farruko

“Cold Hands” — Mau and Ricky, Reik and Beéle

“Vagabond” — Sebastian Yatra, Manuel Turizo and Beéle

Best Pop/Urban Album

.MP3 — Emilia

Let’s Dance Again — Chayanne

Don Juan — Maluma

Women Don’t Cry Anymore — Shakira – WINNER

Being honest — Carlos Rivera

Tropical Hit

“Bachata Dancing” — Chayanne – WINNER

“Bandit” — Luis Figueroa

“Mambo 23” — Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

“Me EnRD” — Prince Royce

“Punta Cana” — Marc Anthony

Tropical Mix

“The Yacht (Salsa Version)” — Lenny Tavárez and Sergio George

“Women” — Carlos Vives and Juanes

“It’s not normal” — Maffio, Nacho and Venesti

“Plis” — Camilo and Evaluna Montaner – WINNERS

“If you love me” — Fonseca and Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

Best Tropical Album

Classics of the Province 30 Years (Remastered & Expanded) — Carlos Vives

Missed Call — Prince Royce – WINNER

Radio Güira — Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

I’m Going to You — Luis Figueroa

Me — Christian Alicea

Best Regional Mexican Song

“As you wish, I want it” — Edén Muñoz

“God bless our love” — El Recodo Band from Cruz Lizárraga

“Indispensable” — Carin León

“The Devil” — Xavi – WINNER

“It’s not that I want to leave” — Alejandro Fernández

“It’s not fair” — Edwin Luna and La Trakalosa De Monterrey

“Obsession” — Untouchable

“I want to see you” — Northern Machinery

“A painful cumbion” — Christian Nodal

“I just came to see her” — Calibre 50

Best Mexican Regional Collaboration

“Alch si” — Carin León and Frontera Group

“CCC” — Michelle Maciel and Eden Muñoz

“The sad cumbia” — The Blue Angels and Alejandro Fernandez

“Lady Gaga” — Featherweight, Gabito Ballesteros and Junior H – WINNERS

“Patron Saint” — MS Band of Sergio Lizárraga and Fuerza Regida

Best Mexican Regional Fusion

“From Monday to Monday” — Manuel Turizo and Grupo Frontera

“The love of my life” — Los Ángeles Azules and Maria BecerraA

“Featherweight: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 55” — Bizarrap and Featherweight

“On the contrary” — Becky G, Angela and Leonardo Aguilar

“According to Whom” — Maluma, Carín León – WINNERS

Peso Pluma wins in the category of Best Regional Mexican Album with his album ‘Génesis’. Photo from Instagram

Best Regional Mexican Album

Milk Fang — Carín León

Like in the old days — Edén Muñoz

The Beginning — Frontera Group

Corners — Becky G

Exotic (Deluxe) — The Northern Machinery

Outlaw EP2 — Christian Nodal

Genesis — Featherweight – WINNER

Modus Operandi — Untouchable

Pa Las Baby’s and Belikeada — Regida Force

Time to Time — Caliber 50

Creator Of The Year

Basi Cedran

Dani Valle

Tammy Parra

Wendy Guevara – WINNER

Yeri Mua

Creator Who Inspires Me

Carlos Eduardo Espina – WINNER

Daniel Habif

Nilda Chiaraviglio

Sofia Bella

Vanessa Amaro

Creator with a Cause

Alexis Omman

Jake Eyebrow

Juan Gonzalez – WINNER

Juixxe

Manuel Nunez

Best LOL

Andres Johnson

Jezzini

Karla De La Torre – WINNER

The Jose

Mr. Chuy

Daniel Elbittar, winner of the My Favorite Actor award for ‘Love Has No Recipe’. Photo from Instagram

My favorite actor

Daniel Elbittar — Love Has No Recipe – WINNER

Emmanuel Palomares — Forgive Our Sins

Gabriel Soto — Overcoming Guilt

Marcus Ornellas — Eternally Loving Each Other

Matias Novoa — Corporal

My Favorite Actress

Barbara de Regil — Cape – WINNER

Carolina Miranda — Land of Hope

Claudia Martin — Love Has No Recipe

Coco Máxima — Love Has No Recipe

Livia Brito — Mines of Passion

I love

Angelique Boyer and Daniel Elbittar — The Invincible Love – WINNERS

Carolina Miranda and Andrés Palacios — Land of Hope

Claudia Martin and Daniel Elbittar — Love Has No Recipe

Livia Brito and Osvaldo de Leon — Mines of Passion

Marcus Ornellas and Alejandra Robles Gil — Forever Loving Each Other