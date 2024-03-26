After giving a preview on Jimmy Fallon's show, Shakira offered HOY a free concert at TSX scenario in Times Square, New York. The famous Colombian, who recently released her new album 'Las Mujeres ya no cry', performed in the heart of New York City for the enjoyment of his thousands of Latin fans. You couldn't attend, but you still want to see the Barranquilla performance? RELIVE all the details of the broadcast for FREE and LIVE.

What was Shakira's concert in New York's Times Square like?

In an event that captured the attention of thousands, the New York City witnessed the energy and talent of Shakirawho presented his most recent album, in the busy sector of Times Squarebefore an audience that showed its enthusiasm from the beginning. The Colombian singer's entrance to the stage was marked by the performance of 'Hips don't lie'a worldwide recognized success, with which he recalled the vibrant culture of his hometown, Barranquilla.

Shakira recently released her album 'Women don't cry anymore' . Photo: Remezcla

The evening continued with 'Congratulations'a collaboration with Rauw Alejandro which stood out among the public's preferences at the time of its launch. Shakira, visibly moved by the warmth of her reception, expressed her gratitude and happiness for sharing again with her followers. The atmosphere intensified with 'TQG'performed alongside Karol G, reaching a milestone of more than 100 million views in just four days, evidencing the artist's drawing power.

In a turn towards the personal and nostalgic, Shakira presented 'How, where and when'reflecting a return to her musical roots with a composition that prioritizes the guitar, drums and her iconic voice, recalling the sound that catapulted her to fame in the 90s. This song, seen as a tribute to her beginnings, It was especially significant for fans of his more rock era.

The mini-concert took place on the TSX stage in Times Square. Photo: IG

The event was also the setting for the first live performance of 'Puntería', a duet with Cardi Bwhich had previously premiered on Jimmy Fallon's show, showing Shakira's versatility and capacity for innovation.

The culmination of this free show was with the acclaimed 'BZRP Music Session #53'a song that not only dominated the Latin Pop Airplay charts for 12 weeks, but also secured a prominent position on the Billboard Global 200, once again underscoring Shakira's lasting impact on global music.

What time is Shakira's concert in Times Square?

The Colombian interpreter Shakira surprised all his fans in New York by announcing that TODAY, Tuesday, March 26, will appear in Times Square at 7:15 pm ETor at 6:15 pm Peru and Colombia time.

Where to see Shakira's concert in Times Square?

According to an Instagram post by the singer from Barranquilla, her concert in Times Square can be enjoyed by everyone FREE, through a LIVE broadcast, on social networks of VIXand by YouTube channel Uforia Music.



