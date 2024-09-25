Mexico City.– Celeste, the new miniseries created by Diego San José (8 Apellidos Vascos), which is loosely inspired by the now-closed tax evasion case in which Shakira was involved, already has a release date.

As part of the San Sebastian Film Festival, the fiction starring Carmen Machi as a tax inspector on the hunt for a Latin American artist who circumvents state tax controls, was announced to arrive on the Spanish streaming platform Movistar Plus+ this November.

Celeste, which will consist of six 30-minute episodes, was presented in the Velodrome section of the 72nd edition of the film competition. The main actors of the series, Machi, Manolo Solo and Andrea Bayardo, accompanied by San José and also by Elena Trapé, director of the series, attended the screening of the fiction in front of three thousand spectators.

“Celeste is the biggest star of Latin music. Her songs are a worldwide phenomenon. Her concerts fill stadiums. She has her own perfume, her own lingerie brand and a long mane that promotes her own shampoo,” the show’s actors said.

“But this series is not about her. The real protagonist of Celeste is Sara Santano, a tax inspector who has dedicated her entire life to collecting taxes.” After more than thirty years dedicated to the Tax Agency, the time has come for Sara to take early retirement. Or so she thought. Because on her last day she receives the most important assignment of her career: to prove that Celeste, a great Latin star, lives in Spain and has to pay her taxes there. A mission on which twenty million euros for the Spanish coffers depend. To do so, Sara will have to put her life on hold to go through Celeste’s life and prove that she spent 184 days here. “Half of the year plus one,” says the official synopsis of the series. The cast of the project is made up, in addition to Machi, Solo and Bayardo, of Antonio Durán, Aixa Villagrán, Clara Sans, Jesús Noguero, Marc Soler and Gary Anthony Stennette, among others. Celeste is an original fiction from Movistar Plus+ in co-production with 100 Balas. The executive production of the series is in charge of Fran Araújo from Movistar Plus+, and Laura Fernández Espeso, Javier Méndez, Alejandro Flórez and Diego San José from The Mediapro Studio.