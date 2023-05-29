Shakira is still in Miami, United States, Gerard Piqué in Barcelona, ​​Spaineach with his life, but not as far apart as people presume.

The singer, seen on her social networks, is preparing another job, next to Bizarrap, with whom she has already worked.

Piqué has been seen in recent days with his girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, and the topic of fashion in Spain is that they went to a jewelry store to measure a ring, which is not known if it is an engagement or a gift from the ex-defender.

Hard fight?

But the issue of child custody, Saha and Milan, keep going, don’t stop That is why there have been problems between the Barranquillera and the Spanish.

There is an agreement that was announced in December 2022, but everything indicates that there are several points that were not so firm.

Once the work of the Colombian Ácróstico was released, in which Milan and Sasha are seen in the video, Piqué was going to take action, because he did not like that at all.

Ramón Tamborero is his attorney and spoke with him to take legal action, something that has not materialized so far.

The demand

Shakira has not been left behind with that. Pilar Mane He is the person who represents the Colombian in court and in recent days he gave clues about the relationship between the ex-partner.

“Shakira has always acted well, especially in matters involving her children. Precisely, her decision to go to Miami was made to protect them from the constant harassment of the press, so that they would grow up in an environment with more well-being, ”she said.

He added: “Everything is going well. The agreement is being fulfilled. He travels to see his children, as established, and it is known that the children will also be in Barcelona for a while to share with the paternal family on their summer vacation ”.

But it’s not quite like that. The newspaper ‘La Vanguardia’ warns that Piqué plans to reopen the agreement and remove custody of his children and warns that he has exerted pressure on his attorney to do so.

“It is a situation that we are sure will come out well, because the artist has her accounts clear,” said Mañé.

However, the journalistto Antonio Rossi He said that Piqué has not made a decision on a lawsuit, but warned that he did have a plan.

“It has a message written by Shakira herself that would affect the image of the singer and with which she could show that the artist has not favored the relationship with her children,” he said.

