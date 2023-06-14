Shakira reappears in the pink wing of the information portals. The woman from Barranquilla, accustomed to appearing in the news because of the moves in her separation from ex-soccer player Gerard Piqué, has taken another boost in the media due to the closeness she has shown with the British pilot Lewis Hamilton in recent weeks.

Shakira was the great star of the Miami and Spanish GPs in Formula 1. The Colombian singer, an international sensation, appeared in the ‘paddock’ in both races in the highest category of motorsport.

And after he was seen sharing for a few hours with Lewis Hamilton in Miami, his city of residence, Shakira was seen again with the Mercedes star, one of the best drivers in history, in Barcelona.

Because of their closeness, ‘People’ magazine said that “there is flirting” between Shakira and Hamilton. Citing an anonymous source, the publication even claimed that “they are spending time together and in the getting to know each other stage.” But now, after the intense rumors, Shakira’s environment decided to step up and speak out.

The pronouncement of Shakira’s environment in relation to Lewis Hamilton

Shakira has been photographed on several occasions with Lewis Hamilton. Photo: Instagram: @shakira – @lewishamilton

The last image that was known of Shakira with Hamilton had to do with the party of the guests at the Spanish GP, in Formula 1.

The woman from Barranquilla was seen in a bar with the pilot and other stars, such as the Brazilian Neymar and the Frenchman Kylian Mbappé.

However, since they have insisted on linking Shakira to Hamilton, the journalist Lorena Vásquez, recognized for giving the scoop on the separation of Shakira and Piqué, revealed the pronouncement of Shakira’s entourage on the situation with the man from Mercedes.

“Shakira’s environment, in the United States, does not deny or confirm the relationship with Hamilton”he asserted.

“I think the right moment is waiting, but they have asked me the question ‘Do you trust ‘People’ magazine?” Vásquez said.

“I said, ‘Sure…, it’s one of the most reputable, ‘People’ has very good information.’ And they told me: ‘Well…, be guided by your own instinct,'” he said.

“It’s a way of confirming, isn’t it?”commented the host of the ‘Y Ahora Sonsoles’ program, on ‘Antena 3’, where the information was disseminated.

So far, neither Hamilton nor Shakira herself have spoken about the rumors that link them.

