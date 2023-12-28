After her unexpected separation from Gerard Piqué in mid-2022 after twelve years of relationship and two children together, 2023 has been a year of catharsis for Shakira that she has not hesitated to recount in song. In these twelve months, the Colombian has achieved her greatest musical successes and recognitions, she has left Spain, she has sat on the dock and has seen her figure reflected in a six-meter-high statue. . All while it seems that communication with her ex-partner has begun to normalize, something that seemed almost impossible.

The year began with the launch on January 11 of 'Session 53' with Bizarrap, a real hit with which the 'Loba' singer and the Argentine producer accumulated millions of views in a matter of hours. A song full of reproaches towards Piqué and with obvious references to his new partner, Clara Chía, in which the music star was at ease singing: “You left me as a neighbor to the mother-in-law, with the press at the door and the debt.” in the Treasury. “You thought you hurt me and made me tougher, women don't cry anymore, women make money.”

Then came other songs like 'Acróstico', with her children, or 'El Jefe', all with autobiographical references that have served the Colombian as a kind of therapy, according to what she herself has recounted in several interviews.

Shakira's statue in Barranquilla.



REUTERS





With her professional career skyrocketing and the separation agreement with Piqué finalized after overcoming serious differences, the singer headed to Miami, in the United States, where she was moving with her children in April. A month in which her appointment as Woman of the Year 2023 was announced in the first edition of the Billboard Latin Women of Music. Already in September, she was the first Latin American artist to win the special Video Vanguard award at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, where she starred in a spectacular performance. Full of awards, she also left the 24th edition of the Latin Grammys, held in Seville, where she collected three awards.

But perhaps the most striking recognition has been the one given to her in her native Barranquilla, where they have raised a six-meter-high bronze statue designed by local artist Yino Márquez and which has required up to 30 workers to create a Shakira that He dances by crossing his hands over his head and executing his more than recognizable hip movement.

The cross has been his conflict with the Treasury that led him to sit on the bench last November in the Barcelona Court. After defending her innocence for years, the singer ended up reaching a last-minute agreement with the Tax Agency in which she acknowledged having committed tax fraud and accepted a three-year prison sentence and a fine of more than 7.3 million. of euros. In any case, the sentence did not imply her entry into prison as she had no criminal record, which was replaced by a payment of more than 400,000 euros. With this, Shakira managed to avoid days of trial with statements from numerous witnesses in which she would have seen part of her privacy revealed and in which she would have been subjected to media scrutiny.

The year ends with a presumed truce with the father of her children with whom, according to journalist Lorena Vázquez, she has spoken again “without always having to resort to lawyers.” In short, a busy 2023 that has allowed her to close the year as the most searched singer on Google worldwide.