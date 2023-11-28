After signing an agreement with the Spanish Treasury to pay a 7 million euro fine and almost half a million euros for a suspended prison sentence, the Colombian singer Shakira would be preparing a production that will also talk about her stay in Spain and her relationship with the former soccer player. Gerard Piqué. “It is clear that she is recording graphic material for an audiovisual project, a documentary or a documentary-style reality show,” said journalist Lorena Vásquez in statements cited by the British newspaper Daily Mail.

According to the newspaper, the singer was seen documenting part of her visit to court for the accusation of tax fraud. “Shakira was seen with a cameraman in the back of her vehicle when she arrived at the court for her trial for tax fraud and filmed the moment when her lawyer Pau Molins came to receive her and they chatted before heading to court. It is also said that Shakira was recorded by two cameramen wearing Film Crew shirts as she left El Prat, Barcelonaon Wednesday to fly to Miami.”

In that sense, the Colombian newspaper El Tiempo commented: “He would talk about his beginnings in music, when he left Colombia and became a world star. In addition, she would have moments of his years in Barcelona, ​​raising his children and asides that would not go down well with Piqué’s family.

The singer was accused of evading taxes, but she claimed that she had not resided in Spain during those years. Shakira and Piqué separated in May last year after 11 years together, with businesses and properties together. Shakira moved to Miami with her children in April.