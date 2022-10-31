Shakira He would have sneaked into a Catalan Halloween party, along with his children and other companions, in order to avoid the long line that formed at the venue on the last Friday, October 28. In that sense, the attendees showed her indignation, since they were waiting their turn to enter the venue.

The “Socialité” program revealed what happened, even contacting witnesses who claim that even the children were angry with the Colombian, because they would have taken the singer’s haughty attitude fatally. On the other hand, the journalist Silvia Taulés affirms that the singer did not queue for more than an hour and entered with her children and other mothers accompanied by her children, close to the interpreter.

Shakira attended an event at her children’s school in Barcelona, ​​Spain. Photo: Twitter

“The attitude is what horrifies all the attendees. As could be known, Shakira attended the event, dressed as a cheerleader. Everyone was outraged, because it is a very crappy image. They began to separate everyone, and Shakira appeared with her children and two security agents and they sneaked in, ”says Silvia.

Even though the attendees were shouting that “it’s slipping” neither the artist nor her entourage would have paid attention to the requests and they went straight to the attraction and without hesitating for a moment.