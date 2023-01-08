The problems don’t end Shakira and Gerard Pique. Apparently, the relationship between the Colombian and the Catalan continues to be complicated, especially in the face of the judicial agreements that they have had to negotiate to decide the future of their children and their well-being after the end of the sentimental relationship. On this occasion, the media exposure of one of the minors would have caused the anger of the Colombian artist.

The former FC Barcelona defender decided to appear together with his eldest son Milan on a live stream on Twitch, on the occasion of the premiere of the virtual league that he himself presides over with Ibai Llanos: Kings League. Piqué was in the company of the minor, which caused astonishment on social networks.

Kings League is the new event on Twitch for Piqué and Ibai. Photo: Marca newspaper.

Shakira and Gerard Piqué’s son on Twitch

The son of the also model not only attended to everything his father and the rest of the participants said, but also spoke through the microphone very naturally.

Piqué exposes his son through a direct on Twitch. Photo: Mediaset

What did Shakira’s environment reveal?

Faced with this event, as confirmed by sources close to Shakira, “The singer in no case gave her prior consent or was consulted regarding the participation of her son Milan in the broadcast of a sports project.” This perception that the singer has wanted to make public shows the discomfort she has felt at what happened.

Shakira and Gerard Pique. Photo: composition/AFP

Shakira reveals her true height

To put an end to the mystery, the interpreter of “Monotonía” published a funny story weeks ago on his Instagram account in which he was encouraged to comment on his true height. “What! Please don’t forget that I’m only 1.60m tall!” he expressed. Likewise, she attached a snapshot in which a gigantic photograph of her is seen along a building for the campaign that she worked with the British fashion house Burberry.

The image is located on Sunset Boulevard, in Los Angeles County, California, where the Colombian artist would currently reside after her scandalous break with the former FC Barcelona soccer player.