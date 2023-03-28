Shakira, after the painful and rancorous separation from Gerard Piqué, would have found love again. It would be a man met in Miami four months ago, therefore before the release of the revenge song Bzrp Music Sessions with which he asphalted his ex-partner and his new baby-girlfriend (actually long-lived lover) Clara Chia Marti with phrases vitriol like the famous “you swapped a Ferrari for a Twingo, you swapped a Rolex for a Casio”.

The identity of Shakira’s alleged new love is still shrouded in mystery, but according to the tabloids, the pop star would have speeded up the procedures for his transfer to the United States for him. Without waiting, as initially decided, for the end of the school year for his children Milan and Shasha, both born from the marriage to Piquè.

But that’s not all: according to Spanish gossip, the singer in recent months would have been the protagonist of an alleged fight with her ex mother-in-law Montserrat Bernabeu. Sources close to the Colombian told the Latin Post of a violent argument in the streets of Barcelona which ended in a physical confrontation: “Montserrat Bernabeu punched Shakira in the face in front of Gerard Piqué and their two children”. There are no photos or videos of the alleged fight, but it is known that relations between the two women are bad. Shakira not only attacked the 60-year-old in the revenge song Music Session #53 but she also displayed a witch’s puppet towards the lady’s windows. In addition, according to the Spanish press, she forbids her children to call her grandmother.