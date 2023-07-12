The Argentine star Lionel Messi arrived this Tuesday in the US city of Miami (Florida) to close his signing with Inter of the North American League (MLS).

A police source at the small executive airport in Fort Lauderdale, on the outskirts of Miami, confirmed to AFP that the Albiceleste captain landed in a private jet and left the facility, near the Inter stadium.

Since morning, groups of fans have gathered both at the airport and at the stadium to welcome Messi, whose arrival has generated enormous expectations in this city with a large Latin American community.

On June 7, Messi announced his intention to continue his career at Inter Miami, which plans to present the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner in a grand event at its stadium next Sunday.

In the last month, the franchise co-owned by david beckham and Messi have been working on formalizing the Argentine’s contract, which is estimated to bring him about 60 million dollars a year for the next two and a half seasons.

Shakira, in the presentation of Messi

His official debut is expected on July 21 at the team’s debut in the Leagues Cup, a tournament in which all MLS teams and the Mexican league will compete for a month.

However, it has been known that this Sunday, July 16, would be his presentation, during an event for fans in which a real party is being prepared.

In this event, according to press reports, artists of the stature of Colombina would be present Shakira, in addition to Maluma and Bad Bunny, at the DRV PNK Stadium. Inter tries to line up these artists for the evening.

“As a token of appreciation to our Club’s most loyal fans for their support, Season Ticket Holders will receive tickets to this historic and monumental night FREE!”, says the club, without specifying details.

Shakira, who has been in London over the weekend, went to live in Miami after the separation from ex-soccer player Piqué, by the way Messi’s former teammate in Barcelona.

Since his contract with Paris Saint-Germain ended last month, Messi has been in Argentina participating in the tributes to Maxi Rodríguez and Juan Román Riquelme and he also recently spent a few days on vacation with his family in the Bahamas.

Now Beckham and his partner Jorge Mas, co-owner and manager of the franchise, are trying to wrap up Messi with old acquaintances so that he can reinvigorate a team that shows very discreet results in its four years of life in the MLS.

Last in the Eastern Conference with 18 points in 21 games, Inter has already announced the signing of veteran Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets and is negotiating that of full-back Jordi Alba, both former Messi teammates at Barcelona. Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino, who coached Messi both at Barcelona and with the Argentine national team, took over the Miami bench this week after finishing his spell with the Mexican national team.

