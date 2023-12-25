Shakira She had a very good 2023 in terms of her professional career, successful, by the way, with new songs that revolutionized the networks and contributed to the Colombian continuing to be one of the best-selling singers on the planet.

The Barranquilla woman, now without the accompaniment of the former soccer player from Barcelona, ​​Gerard Piqué, from whom he separated, lives with his children in Miami, United States, away from the media world.

What will be the new scandal?

With 2023 expiring, Shakira thinks about 2024, the year in which they predict that her career will continue to rise, but they also say that her personal problems will not end.

The program 'Zapeando' inquired with Maestro Joao about the future of the Barranquilla and he was emphatic in stating: “He gets the world card, which is the most important card in the deck. That means that you are successful in health, in love, in money, at work, in everything… The cycle that awaits you is one of super money.”

On the topic of whether ex, Joao The Colombian warned that although she has not forgotten it, 2024 will be a good season to do it.

Pique…

“She still hasn't forgotten Piqué. Nothing about her relationship. At the beginning of spring she will be involved in a tremendous scandal, but she doesn't have to be the culprit,” said Joao.

Shakira and her followers hope that 2024 will be much more successful, as the singer is preparing a tour in which she will perform her latest hits such as 'An empty glass', 'The boss' or 'I congratulate you'.

