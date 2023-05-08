Shakira, without Piqué: fans ‘thumbs down’ for her company in Formula 1

The world of music was also very present in el Miami Formula 1 Grand Prix, For example, Shakira he already moves freely among the ‘jet set’ of his new city with others like J Balvin or Rauw Alejandro.

American sports icons such as Venus Williams or quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who exchanged shirts with Pérez, also attended.

And there were also illustrious visitors on the training day, such as Elon Musk with his three-year-old son at Red Bull to get to know Verstappen and Pérez up close.

or the dand Jeff Bezos, with your partner Lauren Sanchez, to the McLaren box to talk with Zak Browndespite the fact that Amazon is a sponsor of Ferrari.

Shakira will celebrate one year of officially separating from Gerard Piquébut what each one does is still news.

a lot of friendship

Social networks exploded when the image of Shakira arriving at the event site with the actor was leaked Tom Cruise.

The woman from Barranquilla was captured by the cameras of journalists and fans, who were present at the event.

Shakira and Cruise talked for several minutes and the video went viral, but not everyone approved.

Several followers of the Colombian exploded in networks with messages, disapproving of her company.

We have just rescued Shakira from Piqué, and we are going to throw her into the arms of a Scientology madman, of whom hundreds of rumors circulate? https://t.co/43KnY6MtaG — Parsifal Climacus (@PClimacus) May 8, 2023

Very top that the guy likes but I hope he doesn’t stop 5 balls from him. — Constance Leal (@conniepleal) May 8, 2023