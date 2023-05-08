Shakira, without Piqué: fans ‘thumbs down’ for her company in Formula 1

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Shakira
Shakira
The Colombian attended the Miami Grand Prix.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The world of music was also very present in el Miami Formula 1 Grand Prix, For example, Shakira he already moves freely among the ‘jet set’ of his new city with others like J Balvin or Rauw Alejandro.
American sports icons such as Venus Williams or quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who exchanged shirts with Pérez, also attended.
(Shakira receives a ‘low blow’ for Piqué’s ‘dirty play’) (Video: Shakira, without Piqué and with a Hollywood actor in Formula 1)
deprecated
And there were also illustrious visitors on the training day, such as Elon Musk with his three-year-old son at Red Bull to get to know Verstappen and Pérez up close.
or the dand Jeff Bezos, with your partner Lauren Sanchez, to the McLaren box to talk with Zak Browndespite the fact that Amazon is a sponsor of Ferrari.
Shakira will celebrate one year of officially separating from Gerard Piquébut what each one does is still news.
a lot of friendship
Social networks exploded when the image of Shakira arriving at the event site with the actor was leaked Tom Cruise.
The woman from Barranquilla was captured by the cameras of journalists and fans, who were present at the event.
Shakira and Cruise talked for several minutes and the video went viral, but not everyone approved.
Several followers of the Colombian exploded in networks with messages, disapproving of her company.
We have just rescued Shakira from Piqué, and we are going to throw her into the arms of a Scientology madman, of whom hundreds of rumors circulate? https://t.co/43KnY6MtaG
— Parsifal Climacus (@PClimacus) May 8, 2023
Very top that the guy likes but I hope he doesn’t stop 5 balls from him.
— Constance Leal (@conniepleal) May 8, 2023
Wtf Shakira, Tom Cruise is a tremendous actor but he is insane.
—Micha (@michelanuit) May 8, 2023
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Shakira #Piqué #fans #thumbs #company #Formula
Leave a Reply