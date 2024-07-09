Shakira will make history by singing during the halftime of the 2024 Copa América final, which will take place on Sunday, July 14 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. This will be one of the most outstanding performances of the tournament because the singer of Barefoot will once again bring his musical talent to a football championship.

The famous Colombian singer-songwriter has become an icon in the sports world and with her song Aim continues his legacy of fusing the spirit of football with the energy of Latin music. He first did it with Hips Don’t Lie (Hips do not lie) in Germany 2006, then with Waka Wakathe official song of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, followed by La La Lathe theme song for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, will now return to the stage to thrill all those attending the final of the oldest national team tournament in the world.

His single Aimwhich is part of his new album Women Don’t Cry Anymorewas chosen as the soundtrack for the Conmebol sporting event and, upon hearing the news, the singer from Barranquilla said: “The Copa América is the most important football event of the year, and we know that this song will be the sound of summer for fans around the world. It is the power of our culture and our music.” And she was right.

Now he will have the opportunity to perform in front of 65,000 spectators and rock the Hard Rock Stadium. This iconic stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins and the University of Miami Hurricanes, is known for hosting major entertainment events. It has hosted multiple Super Bowls and concerts by renowned international artists such as Beyoncé, U2, The Rolling Stones and Madonna.

Shakira’s choice for this event reflects her worldwide popularity and ability to attract a diverse audience. Known for her energetic performances and repertoire of global hits, Shakira promises to deliver an unforgettable show that will complement the excitement of the final match still to be played between Argentina, Canada, Uruguay and Colombia.

“Shakira is an extraordinary South American star who has dazzled the entire world. Her songs are sung and danced to in every corner of the planet, turning her art into a global phenomenon that crosses borders and is enjoyed by millions of people. We are confident that her performance on the stage of the Copa América USA 2024 will strengthen the message of healthy passion and unity through sport,” said Alejandro Domínguez, president of Conmebol, in a press release.

The Colombian singer’s return and this new concert have been marked by moments full of surprises such as her appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s show, the free concert she gave in Times Square and her presence at Coachella. She is also about to begin her series of concerts in the United States that will begin in November, where she will tour the states of California, Arizona, Texas, Florida, North Carolina, Washington, New York, Massachusetts, Illinois and Michigan.