The Colombian artist Shakira, who was facing a trial for alleged tax fraud between 2012 and 2014, arrived this Monday at the Palace of Justice of the Court of Barcelona to defend his situation. At the end of the session, local media announced that the singer had reached an agreement and her sentence would be reduced to the approximate payment of a fine of 7.3 million euros.

Shakira arrived with her two lawyers, Pau Molins and Míriam Company. She admitted having defrauded the Treasury of 14.5 million euros during his stay and musical tours. In this way he avoided being sentenced to three years in prison.

In addition, it is known that the Prosecutor’s Office initially requested eight years and two months in prison and a fine of 23.5 million.

This was ruled after a rigorous investigation, where a tax investigation team managed to contact various sources and find documentation that confirmed that Shakira resided in Spain long enough to be considered a tax resident, despite the fact that she had denied it. on various occasions.

“I had two options: keep fighting until the end, mortgaging my peace of mind. and that of my children, to stop making songs, albums and tours, without being able to enjoy my career and the things I like, or make an agreement, close and leave this chapter of my life behind looking forward,” the artist mentions through a release.

Shakira seeks tranquility

One of the reasons why the artist made this decision was because of the tranquility she wanted in her life, since she had already spent several years fighting to prove her innocence, as in the case of other artists. Finally, she managed to reach an agreement with the authorities.

