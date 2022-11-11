Confirmed. Shakira will be in the World Cup Qatar 2022, opening its initial ceremony. The Colombian will share the stage with BTS and Black Eyed Peas. It is the fourth World Cup in which the interpreter of “Waka waka” will be.

The incredible trajectory of Shakira in the World Cups

The Colombian singer has been the most representative figure of music in the world for several years. The artist had already been to the 2006 World Cup in Germany, however, it was with the 2010 World Cup in South Africa that she became an icon of the highest soccer competition.

His song “Waka waka (this time is for Africa)” is, to this day, the most listened-to World Cup song of all time. Shakira He was also in Brazil, where he delighted everyone with his song “La la la”.

Shakira at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. Photo: Hello!

Shakira will share the stage with renowned international artists

The Colombian is not the only one who joins the party of World Cup Qatar 2022. According to various media such as Bolavip, Marca and AS, as well as the World Music Awards portal, the singer will have Black Eyed Peas, Dua Lipa and BTS, one of the most popular kpop bands, on stage.

Not many details about the opening ceremony are yet known. This opening will take place next Sunday, November 20, at the imposing Al Bayt stadium. This venue will kick off the World Cup with the match between Qatar and Ecuador.

Shakira, Dua Lipa and BTS would be the stars of Qatar 2022. Photo: composition LR/ Fabrizio Oviedo/ AFP

Shakira’s “Monotonia” was heard at full volume outside the Camp Nou

An unusual event occurred during the announcement of the withdrawal of Gerard Piqué. As football fans learned that the FC Barcelona defender would be out of the game forever, the megaphones outside the FC Barcelona stadium played a very familiar song.

“monotony” of Shakira, Piqué’s ex-partner, was heard around the Camp Nou. The event stunned everyone present. Some did not hesitate to record the moment.

What did Shakira do the day Gerard Piqué said goodbye to FC Barcelona?

In a very emotional day and game for Gerard Piquébecause it meant goodbye to the Blaugrana fans, Shakira he was doing a very familiar activity.

Early, the Colombian accompanied her children Sasha Y Milan to her taekwondo classes, before leaving them at her ex-partner’s farewell party. The interpreter of “I congratulate you” is accompanied by her brother Tonino de ella.