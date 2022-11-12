The Qatar World Cup 2022 is getting closer and closer and the national teams are preparing for the highest competition in football. The team of Spain revealed his list of players and it was confirmed that Gerard Piqué will not be in the tournament. The central defender did not rule out playing with his nation’s squad despite leaving FC Barcelona.

The opposite is the situation Shakira, ex-partner of the Spaniard, who recently ratified his participation in the opening ceremony. The Colombian will be in Arab lands and will delight those present with the best of her music.

Gerard Piqué will not play for Spain in Qatar 2022

Luis Enrique, technical director of the Spanish soccer team, released his list for the World Cup. The coach announced on Friday, November 11, those summoned to Qatar 2022.

The exclusion of Sergio Ramos, who was summoned to play his last World Cup, was surprising. Gerard Piqué was also not considered. The now former FC Barcelona player did not rule out playing again for Spain despite retiring from the club of his dreams. He mentioned this in his recent interview with Ibai Llanos.

Gerard Hammered will not return to play with the selection of Spain. Photo: The World

Shakira: the queen of the world

The Colombian singer will be in Qatar 2022, quite the opposite of his ex-partner. According to the World Music Awards portal, Shakira will be featured in the opening ceremony. The interpreter of “Waka waka” will share the scene with international music figures, such as Black Eyed Peas, Dua Lipa and BTS.

It is the fourth world in which the artist will be. She has released two themes dedicated to the World Cup, for South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014.

Shakira and other artists were chosen for the opening ceremony of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Photo: AFP

Shakira’s “Monotony” was played at full volume outside the FC Barcelona stadium

Gerard Piqué can’t be calm. A strange and shocking event was experienced in the stadium of the FC Barcelona while the footballer’s retirement was announced. The megaphones outside the Camp Nou They played “Monotonia” by Shakira, her ex-partner.

This totally surprised those present, who did not hesitate to record the video with their mobile phones for posterity.