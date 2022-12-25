The break that Shakira and Gerard Piqué lived this year was full of controversy, from their breakup to the separation of assets and the move to Miami. This 2022, the famous couple occupied various media outlets, and despite all this controversy, the Colombian singer highlighted the achievement of one of the young women whom she helped with her renowned Pies Descalzos foundation, the same one that has been motivating hundreds of people in Colombia to fulfill their dreams. In this note we tell you what this project is about and why it is so important.

When was Pies Descalzos created?

In 1997, after her first international success, Shakira carried out this philanthropic project to support and improve education in Colombia. The singer wanted to focus on people who at some point were violated and who had nutritional problems throughout their childhood and adolescence.

“Throughout my life I have seen how education works miracles, I have seen lives and even entire communities transform; and believe me, seeing that a child who had no chance of succeeding, manages to get ahead and obtain equal opportunities in his adulthood, is such a satisfying feeling that it even surpasses that of winning a Grammy, ”said Shakira and is embodied in the description of the website.

Shakira shared her joy after her first success in the music industry. Photo: Barefoot

What is the importance of Pies Descalzos for Colombia?

The executive director of Pies Descalzos had an interview with SuperLike and expressed the importance of carrying out a project between the Government of Colombia, the private sector and NGOs to benefit the community, since there is a lot of benefit for the community, especially for children who grow up benefiting from these initiatives.

Patricia Sierra is the executive director of Shakira’s foundation. Photo: Barefoot

According to the professional, Pies Descalzos has achieved results that can be measured in numbers, such as the learning, empowerment, empathy and solidarity that the foundation sows in schools: “We have important examples that the investment was worthwhile, as a child named Juan Carlos who went through a school in Quibdó. And he always dreamed of being a doctor and he achieved it because he was clear about where he wanted to go… and he has returned to the communities to change the strategy and develop projects”.

Patricia Sierra celebrates the support of Pies Descalzos. Photo: Barefoot

The achievements of Piez Descalzos

Likewise, Patricia Sierra indicated that, in the 20 years that Pies Descalzos has been working for the improvement of young people, 7 public schools have already been built and there are other institutions that are under construction: “Over time we have served more of 300,000 people directly in schools and colleges… Pies Descalzos’ intention is to reach rural areas and we have to continue entering there,” Sierra said about future plans with the Foundation.”