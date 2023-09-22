Shakira has generated a stir with the release of ‘The Boss’, which premiered on Wednesday, September 20. The artist and the regional Mexican music band Fuerza Regida came together to make this production that is causing people to talk. The Colombian interpreter dedicates this song to the nanny of her children Milan and Sasha, called Lili Melgar. “This song is for you, because they didn’t pay you compensation,” is heard in the lyrics of this single. After that, the name of this woman caused controversy, since she would have to do with the breakup of the popular ‘Shak’ and Gerard Piqué.

Who is Lili Melgar and what does she have to do with Shakira and Piqué?

Lili Melgar She is not just the nanny of the heirs of Shakirabut he is also the one who warned the Colombian interpreter that a third person was entering the house she shared, at that time, with Gerard Piqué when they had a relationship. Along these lines, this woman told the singer about her suspicions that the Spanish soccer player was unfaithful to her.

Piqueafter finding out that her children’s nanny was making advances to Shakira that he was unfaithful to her, he decided to fire the woman without any justification and did not pay her the amount of money that corresponded to her as compensation for her services.

With his new song ‘The boss’, Shakira mentions Lili Melgar alluding to the arbitrary dismissal he suffered from Piqué.

Why did the lyrics of ‘El Jefe’, Shakira’s new song, generate controversy?

‘The boss’, the new song Shakira, caused a stir because it exposes the differences in the lifestyles that workers and their bosses lead. “You kill yourself from dawn to dusk and you don’t have a single piece of writing,” is heard in one of the verses of this recent song by the Colombian performer with Ruled Force. In that sense, this single refers to the fact that many times those who work harder do not obtain the same profits that those who direct them can receive.

It is important to note that in this video clip You can see different scenes about what an employee experiences every day. Likewise, images are shown of bosses enjoying their wealth, without putting in as much effort as their collaborators.