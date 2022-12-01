The breaking of Shakira Y Gerard Piqué It has generated all kinds of comments internationally and has caused the protagonists to find themselves in the public eye. However, new characters are being added to this story such as Clara Chía Martí and Gorka Ezkurdia, who would be the new romance of the Colombian artist.

There are many speculations about love in Shakira’s life. Many media assure that the interpreter of “January Day” will not fall in love again, after Gerard Piqué’s betrayal, but others assure that she already has a new illusion and it would be about Gorka Ezkurdia. In this note we tell you who he is and what this young man’s job is.

Who is Gorka Ezkurdia?

According to his social networks, Gorka Ezkurdia is a 22-year-old who quickly rose to fame after being seen with Shakira on the beaches of Cantabria.

What does Gorka Ezkurdia do?

Taking pictures is one of Gorka Ezkurdia’s passions, as is surfing, a sport in which he stands out as a professional instructor. That is what you can see on his Instagram account, in which he defines himself as an ocean photographer.

Gorka Ezkurdia is a 22-year-old surfer photographer. Photo: @gorkaezkurdia/Instagram

Images of Gorka Ezkurdia and Shakira on the beach

The medium “El gordo y la flaca” made public the images of Shakira accompanied by Gorka Ezkurdia. They both traveled to Cantabria and enjoyed the waves. Although they did not mention that both had affectionate attitudes, the drivers stressed that their bond is very close.

“On Thursday I received the information that Shakira was going to take a trip with her children. She really likes surfing and I was told it was a very hermetic getaway. When I arrived in Cantabria, my surprise was that I found this surf instructor in the house with Shakira”, said the Spanish journalist Jordi Reyna.