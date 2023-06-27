Shakira returns to talk about Piqué in an interview with People, the singer told how she found out about the parallel relationship of the Barcelona champion and how she managed to deal with it in a particularly difficult period, such as when her father was ill.

He also wrote it in one of the songs that, after the news of the separation, rose to the top of the charts, Shakira faced various stages of this process of estrangement from the father of her children: “I went through denial, anger, pain, acceptance, mourning, hope, disappointment, more hope and illusion”, in fact she tells the masthead that music was crucial in making her understand what she was experiencing: “So many emotions, feelings that I didn’t think could coexist inside me, I was only able to reveal them through songs , to understand myself a little better”.

The revelation, however, in addition to some details that have already emerged in this year of statements made by both parties, concerns the moment in which she discovered she had been betrayed: “I learned from the press that I had been betrayed while my father was in therapy intensive. I thought I wouldn’t survive this long The man I loved the most in my life, my father, left me when I needed him most, but I couldn’t talk to him or get the advice from my best friend that I would have needed so badly ”.

The Colombian pop star suffered greatly from the health conditions in which his father was, and this made the period of separation even more difficult, in which indiscretions and news emerged month after month. In fact, the singer told how much suffering she had to witness: “His recovery was very hard and slow, but he is a wonderful man and a captivating character for all those who always surprise us with his strength. He has survived a Covid, two accidents, pneumonia and five surgeries. My dad is the greatest example of resilience, and my mother by his side accompanying him day and night ”.