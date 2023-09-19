A milestone for the education of Colombians. Shakira He returned to his native country to inaugurate a new school for low-income students who need quality infrastructure for an adequate education. Given this, the ‘Hips do n’t lie’ singer worked together with her foundation ‘Pies descalzos’, the Barranquilla Mayor’s Office, among other organizations, to build a school valued at four million dollars. We tell you all the details in this note.

Where is the school that Shakira inaugurated located?

As expected, Shakira He allocated the funds from his foundation and the participating organizations to his native Barranquilla. The institution has the name of Nuevo Bosque-Pies Descalzos Educational Center and the singer came to the city to meet the students and give a few words to the attendees and the press.

““90% of our students, after graduating, have been able to enter university, that for us is an important achievement”Shakira said. “I hope there is not a single child outside the school system in this country. I hope that those million children who are out of school, we can reduce that number to zero.”

What does the school that Shakira’s foundation built look like?

The headquarters has modern infrastructure. The journalist of Barranquilla Jairo Soto used his TikTok account to recount all the details of the inauguration and, in addition, took the opportunity to show every corner of the venue, where some happy children were also seen going to study.

The school has 22 regular classrooms, four for preschool students, as well as two laboratories, a library, soccer and basketball fields, kitchen and dining room, administrative area and bathrooms.

