Shakira made an open dedication to Gerard Piqué and his current partner Clara Chía in their new song “Music Sessions #53″ with Bizarrap. The Colombian artist used a large number of metaphors and hints to release everything she thinks of the former Spanish player and his notorious breakup. Despite the fact that at no time did he mention the name of Piqué or his partner, the series of comparisons he used gave his followers a glimpse that it was them. The fans had fun with the ingenuity of the Colombian to create these verses. One in particular drew a lot of attention: “You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo” . What did he mean by this? Here we explain it to you.

What does a Twingo look like, the car that Shakira compared to Clara Chía?

With a catchy rhythm, creation of bizarreand a letter that destroyed Gerard Piqué, Shakira He released everything that he had been keeping since the scandal with the father of his children came to light. The subject, less than just one day after its publication, already has more than 27 million views on YouTube.

In addition to portraying the disappointment of the supposed deception of the Spanish, the Colombian was encouraged to compare herself with Clara Chialeaving her in a very bad light with many of her phrases, which said:

“… I’m worth two out of 22

You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo

You traded a Rolex for a Casio

You’re going fast, go slow…”.

The cars Twingo belong to the firm Renault since 1992. This car stands out for being small and totally focused on being used in the city. It has a modern and youthful design, as well as a power of 95 CV, which provides comfort and speed to drivers.

Its particular name was born from the union of three words Twist, Swing and Tango, which are three different types of dance. Two letters were extracted from each of these to form: Twingo.

Twingo is a modern and fast vehicle, created for people who live in the city. Photo: Twingo/Instagram

Twingo Electric features:

Power: electric

Auto switch

Electric motor

Top speed: 135.0 km/h

Acceleration: 12.9 s (0-100 km/h)

Price: 25,750 euros (105,034 soles).

For all the Twingo’s benefits, it’s unmatched by a Ferrari, with which she called herself Shakira. Only the 812 GTS model is a 800 hp convertible sports car, capable of reaching 100 km/h in 3.0 seconds and a top speed of 340 km/h. Its 6.5-liter V12 engine is capable of generating 800 hp and 530 lb-ft. Its estimated price is 339,000 euros, or 138.2779 soles.

What is meant by the phrase that Shakira sings?

The comparisons in the lyrics of the song have filled social networks with funny comments and memes. “You changed a Rolex for a Casio,” the interpreter of “Waka Waka” is heard saying. As is known, both watch brands are very different, one associated with luxury and the other, rather, with economics.

Shakira, in this case, implies that she represents the Rolex that was exchanged for another model, who would represent Piqué’s current partner, Clara Chía.

What did Ibai, a friend of Gerard Piqué, say after Shakira’s new song?

The release of Shakira and Bizarrap’s Music Session #53 was a complete musical success, so several youtubers did not miss the opportunity to comment on the subject through their platforms. One of them was Ibai, who is a friend of Gerard Piqué.

“Nothing, rest in peace, Gerard Piqué. Rest in peace, Gerard Piqué”, said the creator of content for social networks. Likewise, he commented that he did not want to draw conclusions before hearing the final result of the subject, after speculation that it would be dedicated to the former Spanish soccer player. However, the references are clear.

Shakira and hints to Piqué and Clara Chía in her Music Sessions 53

For example, in one part of the song the following verse is read: “He has the name of a good person, clearly it is not what it sounds like.” This is a notorious reference by Shakira to Clara Chía Martí, who is the current partner of the father of her children and with whom she would have been unfaithful for almost a year, as reported by the Spanish press.

“I understood that it is not my fault that they criticize you, I only make music, sorry that it splashes you”, is also heard in part of the song. Here the Colombian hits directly against Gerard Piquéwho has been criticized by millions of fans of the artist and by the specialized press that publicized his misstep with the young 23-year-old publicist.

Who is Briella, the Venezuelan artist whose song is compared to Shakira’s latest hit?

María Gabriela Otaiza is the first name of the young woman who compared her song with the new song by Shakira and Bizarap. She has been in the music industry for a long time.

According to her description on Spotify, the singer became known on social networks for her compositions. In 2021, she formally released several singles focused on the “reggaeton genre with a fresh and innovative sound.” Among Briella’s songs, “Only You” has become the most popular recently due to her statements.

“I have the collapsed message tray. The song is too similar, it’s not my thing. I love Shakira, I idolize her, I’ve been a lifelong fan and it’s even an honor that she plagiarizes me… But I don’t know what to do, it’s very similar, ”she mentioned in a video posted on Instagram.

Rebeca Escribns congratulates Shakira for her new song

It was during her block of shows on “América noticias”, in which the host referred to this musical hit and also highlighted the overwhelming success it has been having on digital platforms such as YouTube, with more than 38 million views in less than 24 hours.

“Sure, you’re licking your fingers with that song I’m listening to. There is nothing to do, if the leg turns you around, you turn it around worldwide as Shakira has done, which is breaking with reproductions, ”she began.

“Now, clearly you have to look for the song on YouTube with the lyrics, because these rap rhythms mix the words and you don’t understand it. (In it) he destroys Piqué, his family, his mother-in-law, Clara, directly, ”he added.

Why does Briella affirm the resemblance of “Solo tú” with Shakira’s song?

The Venezuelan artist published a video on her social networks where she explained the reasons that led her to confirm the resemblance to her song “Solo tú”. This melody has a chorus similar to the ‘tiradera’ —track with strong criticism or sarcasm— that Bizarrap and Shakira premiered.

The young woman expressed that she is flattered. “I’m in shock, I’m shaking, I don’t know what to do.” Likewise, she clarified that she does not try to discredit the work of artists; since she confessed that she has admiration for both.

Gerard Piqué’s mother surprises by liking Shakira and Bizarrap’s session

users of Twitter They showed that Gerard Piqué’s mother would have liked two specific publications that revolve around her son and Shakira. The first is one by Bizarrap, in which he announces his collaboration with the interpreter of “I congratulate you.”

The lady’s second reaction was to the tweet, in which a user criticized the actions of the former Barcelona soccer player for the alleged infidelity with Clara Chía. “Sorry, but the image was destroyed by himself, if he is an asshole, no one is to blame, only him. And his career ended because he was cool, he believed that everyone was going to praise him for his coolness ”, it can be read.

Piqué’s mother reacted to two publications alluding to her son, thus showing an alleged support for Shakira. Photo: Twitter capture

Shakira and Bizarrap: complete lyrics of the BZRP Music Sessions #53

“Sorry, I already caught another plane, I’m not coming back here, I don’t want another disappointment. So much so that you claim to be a champion and when I needed you, you gave your worst version. Sorry, baby, I should have thrown that cat away a while ago. A wolf like me is not for beginners. A wolf like me is not for guys like you. For guys like you. I was big on you and that’s why you’re with someone just like you.

This is for me to mortify you, chew and swallow, swallow and chew. And with you I won’t come back or cry to me or beg me. I understood that it’s not my fault that they criticize you, I only make music, sorry that I splashed you.

You left me as a neighbor to the mother-in-law, with the press at the door and the debt in the Treasury. You thought you hurt me and you made me tougher. Women no longer cry, women invoice.

He has the name of a good person, clearly not what he sounds like. She has the name of a good person, clearly she is just like you. For guys like you. I was big on you and that’s why you’re with someone just like you.

From love to hate there is a step, don’t come back here, listen to me. Zero rancor baby, I wish you well with my supposed replacement. I don’t even know what happened to you, you’re so weird that I can’t even distinguish you. I’m worth two out of 22. You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio. You go fast, go slow. A lot of gym, but it works the brain a little too.

Photos where they see me, here I feel like a hostage. For me all good. I’ll vacate you tomorrow and if you want bring her to come too.

He has the name of a good person, clearly not what he sounds like. She has the name of a good person, a wolf like me is not for guys like you, for guys like you. I was big on you and that’s why you’re with someone just like you.

I was big for you and that’s why you’re with someone just like you”.

Shakira: what happened to Óscar Pardo, the first love of the Colombian singer?

Shakira has known how to get the best out of her relationship with Gerard Piqué. After her song “Monotonia”, she has released a new song composed with Bizarrap on YouTube. The letter that refers to the footballer has exceeded 30 million views.

However, Piqué has not been his only love. Throughout her life, there have been six men who have conquered the heart of the Colombian. Among them is Óscar Pardo, her first love.