After spending a few months away from music, Shakira He left everything ready for his long-awaited return with “Monotonía”, a song in which, to the rhythm of a bachata, he has captivated all his followers by the hand of the Puerto Rican Ozuna. Likewise, it has had a good reception, because this single would not only talk about the relationship he had with Gerard Piqué, but also about his breakup.

When does “Monotonia”, Shakira’s new song, premiere?

After several days full of intrigue due to the mysterious publications that he shared Shakira in social networks, the interpreter and Ozuna confirmed the release of their new single, called “Monotonia”, which premieres worldwide this October 19.

The news was received in the best way by the fans of the artist, who eagerly await the arrival of this song, which promises to be a resounding success like “I congratulate you”.

Who is Shakira’s new song dedicated to?

Due to his controversial separation with Gerard Piquémany fans of Shakira assure that this new release is dedicated to the athlete, since the artist pointed out in a recent interview that the lyrics of her songs are inspired by the things that happen in her life.

“I can only say that, whether consciously or unconsciously, everything I feel, everything I experience, is reflected in the lyrics I write. It’s my way of being. Like I said before, my music is that channel,” she expressed.

Shakira and Gerard Piqué separated after two years of relationship. Photo: AFP/Terra/Jordi Martin

Shakira’s “Monotony”: song lyrics

Hours before the world premiere, part of the lyrics that would contain “Monotonía”, Shakira’s new single in collaboration with Ozuna, were leaked on social networks.

“I knew this would happen. You in your thing and doing the same, always looking for prominence. You forgot what one day we were. And the worst thing is that”, the interpreter of “Waka waka” is heard singing, so that later the Puerto Rican continues with the chorus: “It was not your fault, nor was it mine, it was the fault of the monotony. I never said anything, but it hurt me. I knew this would happen”.

A video of more than a minute broadcast on the internet was the one that revealed more details about what this new topic would deal with.

Where was the video clip for “Monotonia” with Ozuna recorded?

According to the Spanish journalist Jordi Marti, Shakira chose the city of Manresa, in Spain, as the place to record the official video of her new song with reggaeton singer Ozuna. The peculiar thing about this town is that last year it was chosen as the place with “the most infidelities”.

How was the separation of Shakira and Piqué experienced?

Shakira and Gerard Piqué shook the international show business after announcing their separation in June 2022, after more than 10 years together. This occurred amid rumors of alleged infidelity on the part of the footballer.

Gerard Piqué’s new property is located in one of the most exclusive areas of Barcelona. Photo: Brand

“We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding”, was the brief message that was spread at that time.

Since then, various rumors and speculations about the reasons for the breakup have traveled the internet, even more so since it was revealed that the Spanish player began a relationship with the young c.