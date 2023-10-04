Since their separation from Gerard Piqué, Shakira He has not stopped throwing darts at him and his family. Through her music she not only exposed how terrible she had it with this big change in her life, but also that her relationship with her parents ex-in-laws it ended badly. As an example is the phrase The boss which, apparently, is dedicated to Joan Piqué Rovira, father of the former soccer player.

The 46-year-old Colombian released said single on September 20, a song in collaboration with the group Fuerza Regida and it immediately became a success. In fact, the official video on YouTube already has more than 36 million views and even served as inspiration to create a dance challenge on social networks.

What is the phrase from El Jefe that Shakira dedicated to her ex-father-in-law?

The lyrics of the song address the difficult situation that many immigrants go through, as they leave their country in search of a better life and, in many cases, end up being exploited at work. However, the Colombian not only focused on a social injustice, but in one of the stanzas she went further:

“What irony, what madness, this is torture. You kill yourself from dawn to dusk and you don’t even have a deed. They say that there is no evil that lasts more than a hundred years, but there is still my ex-father-in-law who does not set foot in a grave.” .

https://youtube.com/watch?v=7oTlx5YC2P4%3Fsi%3DMszvXkgTid3YmkcX

Even in the official video of the song it is seen that the band members cover his mouth so that he does not speak. The objective is allude to the fact that what he just sang about Piqué Rovira was a very strong attack.

Why did Shakira attack her ex-father-in-law?



The scandal of the separation of Shakira and Gerard Piqué after 12 years of relationship went around the world and also involved his family. The singer has shown that she was not at all happy with what was her in-laws for various reasons.

The first of them is due to the fact that, it is said, Piqué’s parents were aware of their son’s alleged infidelity. It was also rumored that they began living with Clara Chía, his current partner, when they were still married. However, it is important to clarify that the above information has not been confirmed by any of those involved.

Speaking specifically of Joan Piqué, there are several conflicts that broke the relationship between him and the Barranquilla woman. At one point, before she moved to Miami, it was revealed that the man asked her, through a letter, to vacate the mansion in Esplugues y Llobregat, in Barcelona, ​​which they shared with her now ex-husband.

The reason is that the property was in the name of the company BCN Two&Two SL, whose administrator is Gerard’s father.. And not only that, The same company was in charge of Shakira’s tax situation, who has been in the sights of the Treasury in Spain for years due to a tax debt..