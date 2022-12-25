Singer Shakira He usually shares part of his day to day on his social networks, from part of his work to moments in which he shares with his children milan and sasha. Therefore, this time she published on her Instagram and Twitter accounts how she spent Christmas with her children Milan and Sasha. On this occasion, according to the photo that she published on her official account on December 25, the three are seen in typical clothing of these places, where heat prevails.

“ In the desert this Christmas, searching for serenity. In the desert, looking for serenity this Christmas ”, wrote the Colombian interpreter on her social networks. Also, hours before Christmas Eve, she sent a message on this date to her followers.

Shakira spent Christmas with her children. Photo: Instagram / Shakira.

Shakira greeted her fans for Christmas

Singer Shakira She is no stranger to the Christmas holidays; For this reason, she did not hesitate to send a message to her millions of followers through her Instagram account. Likewise, she thanked the support of her fans after going through various controversies after her separation from Gerard Piqué.

“Thank you for all the love and support you have given me and my children this year. I wish you a sweet holiday. Let’s toast to a 2023 full of peace and hope”, wrote the interpreter of “Monotonía”.

Shakira’s publication Photo: Instagram

When would Shakira move to Miami?

A few months ago it became known that Shakira He would move with his children Milan and Sasha to Miami, United States, after separating from former soccer player Gerard Piqué. However, so far there has been no ruling on the date on which the move will take place.

A few days ago, the Spanish outlet Antena 3 slipped the information that the artist from Barranquilla would be arriving on North American lands between January 7 and 9, 2023. For this reason, by the 10th of that month she would already be in her luxurious mansion.