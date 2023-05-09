Shakira was right: they reveal “rude gesture” of Piqué’s mother against his mother

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Monserrat Bernabéu, mother of Piqué, on the left.
Screenshot Tiktok, YouTube
Monserrat Bernabéu, Piqué’s mother, on the left.
In the video you can see the strange attitude of the singer’s ex-mother-in-law. There are loads of criticism.
The controversy that Shakira and Piqué have starred in due to their separation, announced more than nine months ago, seems to never end.
In the last hours, the presence of Shakira in the framework of the Miami Grand Prix, of Formula 1, has received a striking echo.
The followers of the Barranquillera have not stopped commenting on their images with Tom Cruise, Lewis Hamilton and other figures of the international ‘jet-set’. However, a video from when he was Piqué’s partner has once again taken over social networks. This, because according to reports from the entertainment media, reveals a “rude gesture” by Piqué’s mother, Mrs. Montserrat Bernabeu, against Shakira’s mother, Mrs. Nidia Ripoll.
Shakira: ‘Rude gesture’ from Piqué’s mother
As seen in a video shared on TikTok, whose publication already has close to 3 million views, Piqué’s mother would have ignored the presence of Shakira’s mother.
In the image, from an event in Spain, Piqué, Shakira and their parents appear posing for a photograph.
However, Bernabéu, next to Shakira’s parents, makes a gesture as if he wanted to cover them, so they wouldn’t appear in the photo.
In fact, in his movement he reaches out to touch Shakira’s mother’s face with his elbow.
The gesture is classified as “rude” by different means. And netizens seem to agree with his comments.
