Tuesday, May 9, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Shakira was right: they reveal “rude gesture” of Piqué’s mother against his mother

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 9, 2023
in Sports
0
Shakira was right: they reveal “rude gesture” of Piqué’s mother against his mother


close

Piqué's mother, Shakira and her mother

Monserrat Bernabéu, mother of Piqué, on the left.

Photo:

Screenshot Tiktok, YouTube

Monserrat Bernabéu, Piqué’s mother, on the left.

In the video you can see the strange attitude of the singer’s ex-mother-in-law. There are loads of criticism.

The controversy that Shakira and Piqué have starred in due to their separation, announced more than nine months ago, seems to never end.

In the last hours, the presence of Shakira in the framework of the Miami Grand Prix, of Formula 1, has received a striking echo.

See also  Piqué reappeared after crisis with Shakira: captured on special visit, photos

The followers of the Barranquillera have not stopped commenting on their images with Tom Cruise, Lewis Hamilton and other figures of the international ‘jet-set’. However, a video from when he was Piqué’s partner has once again taken over social networks. This, because according to reports from the entertainment media, reveals a “rude gesture” by Piqué’s mother, Mrs. Montserrat Bernabeu, against Shakira’s mother, Mrs. Nidia Ripoll.

(Also: Clara Chía got tired: unexpected reaction after photos with Piqué at Shakira’s house).

Shakira: ‘Rude gesture’ from Piqué’s mother

Mrs. Monserrat Bernabeu is very famous in her field in her country.

Photo:

Instagram: @shakira / Guttman Institute website

As seen in a video shared on TikTok, whose publication already has close to 3 million views, Piqué’s mother would have ignored the presence of Shakira’s mother.

In the image, from an event in Spain, Piqué, Shakira and their parents appear posing for a photograph.

However, Bernabéu, next to Shakira’s parents, makes a gesture as if he wanted to cover them, so they wouldn’t appear in the photo.

See also  Nacional shakes and caresses the Super League title

In fact, in his movement he reaches out to touch Shakira’s mother’s face with his elbow.

The gesture is classified as “rude” by different means. And netizens seem to agree with his comments.

More news

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Shakira #reveal #rude #gesture #Piqués #mother #mother

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The wildcat is getting worse

The wildcat is getting worse

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result