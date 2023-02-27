Shakira He does not want intruders in his house, nor that his children, sasha and milanGo with your father. Gerard Piquéin ‘other’ hands.

At least that is clear from some revelations they have made in Spain, in one more chapter of ‘love and pain’ of the separation of the couple.

Reality

The Colombian does not want Clara Chia Marti and he has put conditions on the father of his children when he is with them.

Piqué and Shakira officially announced their separation last June 2022, but news about their lives is known every day.

The ex-footballer of Barcelona continue with the kings leaguewhile the woman from Barranquilla is very involved in her projects.

His last two works have been a musical success, so much so that they have exploded on the platforms, which has generated much more consecration than it was.

TQG It is the last success, he did it next to his compatriot, Carol G.and breaks sales records.

New rule?

Returning to the family issue, it was learned that the Colombian does not want Clara near her children, so Piqué goes to her house to pick them up alone, without any company.

In the same way it was learned, a few days ago, that the former soccer player when he has to go to school for the children also goes without company, according to the singer’s requirement.

Meanwhile, the children go to class, to the games, they have fun with their classmates, they go to play baseball and football, always case with his mother, but sometimes the father appears, but without company.(Shakira: they give her even ‘with the bucket’ after a song with Karol G against Piqué)

