The show is not over. Shakira continues to receive demonstrations of support from various artists on the subject of the separation with the former soccer player Gerard Piqué.

The Colombian referred again to what she has felt in recent months and before announcing her separation with Piqué, when she was on a program in USA.

“I have believed that fable that a woman definitely needs a man, I have always been quite dependent on men, I have to confess it,” said the Barranquillera.

And she added: “I have been in love with love and I think that I have managed to understand this cartoon from another perspective and feel that I am enough for myself today. I have managed to feel that I am enough, something that I thought could never happen ”.

‘The Tonight Show’ is one of the most watched programs in the United States and Shakira has been there with bizarrewith whom he did one of his last songs, ‘BZRP Music Session #53‘.

The barranquillera and her children, milan and sasha have had time to walk around NY, although it has been difficult, because her fans always follow her.

However, they took on the task of going to one of the stores that they remember, since the three of them had already visited it.

The three of them, in the midst of a madness unleashed by their followers, visited the M&M’s chocolate store, a paradise for children, who were delighted with their mother.

They were right there in 2017, when they came to New York with Piqué, when the relationship was still on.

As they entered and toured the place, the ‘fans’ congratulated her on her successes and on the new songs with messages to the ex-soccer player Barcelona.

