The Colombian singer Shakira This Saturday he inaugurated a school in one of the most depressed and unsafe neighborhoods in his hometown Barranquillawhere she assured that she feels “inspired, eager and strong to move forward,” although at the moment she does not have a release date for her new album, and her ex Gerard Piqué he reacted.

Shakira inaugurated the Institution in Barranquilla New Forest District Educational Barefoot, with which he hopes to impact and educate more than a thousand children each year in this community that lives with socioeconomic inequalities.



This school, which had an investment of more than 16,000 million Colombian pesos (about 4 million dollars), consists of 22 regular classrooms, 4 preschool classrooms, two laboratories, art classrooms, library, dining room, kitchen and other common spaces so that students and the community can take advantage of them.

“What we have learned with the foundation (Pies Descalzos) is that every time a school is built, the entire community is transformed; we have been in sectors where there was no drinking water or the streets were unpaved, there was no electricity, and this type of infrastructures in some way transform the entire society,” celebrated the Colombian.

What Piqué said

Piqué, on his social networks, published an image that coincides with his ex’s visit to Barranquilla.

In the image you can see a shark, the symbol of Junior of Barranquilla, but it is not known if it refers to what Shakira did in the capital of the Atlantic.

At once the fans reacted and asked him if he was referring to Colombiato the barranquillera, but did not answer.

