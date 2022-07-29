Saturday, July 30, 2022
Shakira under accusation, the Barcelona Public Prosecutor’s Office is asking for over 8 years in prison

July 29, 2022
The prosecutor has asked for over 8 years in prison for Shakira. But she pleads innocent

The power of attorney of Barcelona he asked for more than 8 years in prison for Shakirain addition to one fine of 23.51 million euros (22.86 million Swiss francs). The charge is of tax fraud for not declaring his income to the Spanish tax authorities in the years 2012, 2013 and 2014, when he lived in Spain for his relationship with the FC Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique and therefore the non-payment of the taxes for a share amount of over € 14.5 million. This is what the Spanish newspaper reports today El Pais.

The Colombian superstar Shakira she declared herself innocent and denounced a “total violation of his rights” and the “abusive methods” of the prosecution. The lawyers of Shakira stated that the singer has never lived for more than six months a year in Spain (a necessary requirement to establish the tax residence in the country) and that a large part of the singer’s income derives from his own tour international. Reason why Shakira refuses any kind of agreement.

See also  Beijing fears possible confinement due to increase in covid-19 cases

Recommended

