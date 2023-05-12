Shakira has turned the page on Gerard Piqué, her ex-partner, and has dedicated her latest song to her children, Milan and Sasha —10 and 8 years old. Acrostic expresses her love as a mother with phrases whose initial letters form their names. “mYou taught me that love is not a scam and that when it is real it does not end // YoI tried not to see me cry, not to see my fragility // Lthings are not as we dream // TO Sometimes we run, but we don’t arrive // No.Never doubt that I will be here”, she sings while the name of her eldest son appears. The video, unlike the last ones, is animated. A mother bird protects her pink chicks in the nest and teaches them to fly. Love and resilience have taken center stage.

The song makes clear how instrumental Milan and Sasha have been in moving forward and collects various teachings for them. Sasha’s part, for example, refers to the need to know how to forgive and face the obstacles that life presents in the best way. “SHe broke only one plate, not all the dishes // TOlearning to forgive is wise, that only love comes out of those lips // SIf things get damaged, they are not thrown away, they are repaired, problems are faced and faced // hoh to laugh at life / TO Even though the wounds hurt, the heart must be given whole.”

The expectation for Acrostic started on wednesday night. A post on Instagram announced the release of the song, along with an illustration of two chicks and their mother. The followers had no doubt that it was a song for the children. “I don’t know why I feel like I’m going to cry,” said one user. “That screams Milan and Sasha,” said another.

The comments did not wait after the publication of Acrostic. “The love that Shakira feels for her children crosses the screen …. How much teaching in a single song,” said a user on YouTube. Meanwhile, another pointed out the feeling of experiencing the singer’s breakup process as if it were her own: “I feel too much empathy.” The song moved both mothers and people without children. “They really are words and wishes that a mother wants to express to her children”; “I don’t have children but boy does it transmit the lyrics”, other followers reacted.

The artist has released this song after moving to Miami (United States) with Milan and Sasha. The three of them lived for almost a decade in Barcelona, ​​the city where Piqué played, since the artist’s objective was to prioritize her family. However, after the media break with the former soccer player and a subsequent agreement, the Barranquilla woman wanted to start her life over. “I settled in Barcelona to give my children stability, the same that we are now looking for in another corner of the world, next to family, friends and the sea,” she recounted in April, when she said goodbye to the Catalan capital.

Shakira’s children have suffered especially with the media coverage of the separation of their parents. “They have lived through a very difficult year, suffering an incessant siege and relentless persecution by the paparazzi and several media outlets in Barcelona,” the singer said in a statement. Shakira demanded that the journalists respect the privacy of her children in the new stage that they were beginning: “I beg you to refrain from following them to the exit or entrance of the school, waiting for them at the door of our house, or following them to their extracurricular activities, as has happened every day in Barcelona in order to obtain photographic or better captures ratings”.

After the break with Piqué, the singer-songwriter confessed in an interview with the magazine elle Spain that writing music was his therapy to channel his emotions. It was like “going to the psychiatrist”, like using “a castaway table”. That was reflected this last year in four other songs in which he refers to his ex-partner: Congratulations, Monotony, Session 53 and TQG. They were all absolute successes and narrated, little by little, his process to close his story with Piqué. In each of these themes, unlike the intimacy of Acrostic, collaborated with different Latin American artists. Shakira’s voice joined with the music of the Puerto Ricans Rauw Alejandro and Ozuna, the Argentine producer Bizarrap and the Colombian Karol G.

Congratulations It was the one that, in April 2022, increased speculation about the end of the relationship with Piqué – materialized in June through a brief statement. Monotony He gave clues about how the crisis faced by the couple was: “It was not your fault, nor mine, it was the fault of the monotony.” However, in January, the tone was raised in the tiradera that she created with Bizarrap. “So much so that you claim to be a champion and when I needed you, you gave your worst version”; “You left my mother-in-law as a neighbor, with the press at the door and the Treasury debt”; “I was too big for you and that’s why you’re with someone just like you.” in 24 hours, Session 53 broke the record for views on YouTube for a Latin song.

