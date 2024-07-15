Mexico City.- With a wolf in the air, Shakira arrived on stage at the Hard Rock Stadium with the famous song Hips Don’t Lie, which made all the attendees of the Copa América Final dance and sing while fireworks and green lights went off.

“I love you Colombia,” shouted the Barranquilla native.

She also performed one of her most recent songs, “Te Felicito”, which social media has believed to be a song dedicated to her ex-partner Gerard Piqué, while a group of dancers accompanied her.

“Where are the Colombians? ‘And the Argentines,” he exclaimed as two large, virtually rendered wolves appeared.

She also performed the song “Puntería” accompanied by dancers while shouting the phrase “Women no longer cry,” which has become an emblem of female empowerment.

In seven minutes and with only four songs, “Hips Don’t Lie”, “Te Felicito”, “Clandestino” and “Puntería”, Shakira demonstrated that she is the queen of sports shows, as she has set a milestone in recent years.

The Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia was delayed for more than an hour due to unrest outside the stadium caused by a door slamming, this is the first time that a female artist has performed during half-time of the Copa America final.