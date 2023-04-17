‘Shakira, to Piqué’s King’s League’: video of ‘Kun’ Agüero becomes a trend

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
"Two out of twenty-two," said Agüero, referring to Piqué's celebration.
EFE / YouTube: Kaorl G / EFE
“Two out of twenty-two,” Agüero said when referring to Piqué’s celebration.
The Argentine player says that he would invite the Colombian singer. ‘Let everything rot’, he maintains.
The King’s League will have its first women’s edition in the coming days. For this purpose, each president of the ‘amateur’ league appointed a manager to lead the women’s team.
In the case of Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero, the Argentine soccer player who has been in Gerard Piqué’s sui generis project from the beginning, the chosen one was the sports presenter Morena Beltrán.
Regarding the preparation of his squad, in which he can include a famous person, Agüero was spicy and hinted, between laughs, that his request would be to invite Shakira.
“Of course it can happen”he said about the striking of his purpose.
(Also: Clara Chía would not be saved: Shakira’s unexpected reaction “damages Piqué’s plans”).
‘Let everything rot’
Since before the King’s League project started, its protagonists have joked about the sentimental situation of Shakira and Piqué.
Agüero, used to broadcasting over the Internet, surprised by nominating Shakira as a new player for his women’s team.
“Imagine Shakira playing for Kuni Sports and that the president is Gerard Piqué”he told Morena Beltrán.
Then, to the surprise of his interlocutor, he stated: “Of course it can happen.”
“Let everything rot,” he finished.
