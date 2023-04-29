While it became known that the trial in Spain against the Colombian singer

Shakira, for an alleged tax fraud of 14.5 million euros, scheduled to start in November, the Colombian is close to saying ‘yes’ to her new home in Miami, United States.

Legal sources reported that a court in the Spanish city of Barcelona, ​​where Shakira lived with her then partner, the former Spanish soccer player Gerard Piquéset the trial as of November 20, scheduled for twelve sessions between that month and the following with some two hundred witnesses.

However, the trial could be shortened if the artist, for whom the Prosecutor’s Office asks for eight years and two months in prison and a fine of 23.8 million euros, reaches an agreement at the last minute with the accusations, the Public Ministry and the Lawyer’s Office of the State, to accept a sentence reduction in exchange for acknowledging the fraud.

The reason why twelve sessions have been scheduled for the trial against Isabel Mebarak

Shakira is the large number of witnesses proposed by the parties, with a hundred from the State Attorney’s Office, about thirty from the Prosecutor’s Office and sixty from the defense.

The other face

Already installed, The woman from Barranquilla is looking for a place to live in Miami and everything indicates that she has already found her ideal home.

According to the Ventaneando program, The luxurious home is located on Fisher Island, in Miami-Dade County.

It is not easy to get there. You can only go by boat and helicopter. It is noted that it ranks 23rd in the ranking of the most expensive places to live in the United States.

It is noted that only 1,300 people live there, who have annual revenue of $2.5 million, says Bloomberg.



“The people who live here decide if they accept the arrival of the new neighbor. That will happen if Shakira chooses to live on this island and she would have to pay an initial fee of 250 thousand dollars, when she is already living in this place, it would be an amount of 22 thousand euros a year”, says El Popular of Peru.

Fisher Island, the small island of Miami that is among the five most expensive neighborhoods in the United States

The area located south of Florida

